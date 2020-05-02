Let Uhuru not fool you, looting corona funds is ongoing, in politics it is never true, until it is officially denied

By Jerome O

In politics, it is never true, until it is officially denied

Ladies and gentlemen, Uhuru Kenyatta’s and Mutahi Kagwe’s fury, which compares well to the current rage of Rivers Nzoia combined with Nyando and Miriu, is a confirmation that indeed money has been eaten and the duo are the accomplices, in the swindle

The Luos say “jakuodho oyie dhao” meaning someone who has just used the other mouth to breath, is oftentimes very willing, and doesn’t hesitate to open a fight, should anyone complain of the foul air, while looking their direction

If you thought the money swindled from Maxwel Odongo, in the name of “ayie” was the last scandal or that of the 22k sitatungas, bought by Prof Nyong’o, then you must wake up and smell the coffee

Coronagate is happening. Of course you don’t expect any suspect to admit their culpability. Even in a police cell, everyone says “nilikuwa napita, wakaniwekelea”. No thief admits they indeed stole

A Kenyan wheeler dealer, serving as an MP or minister or in any position, sees an opportunity in every situation, even in a pandemic or death

As we clenched our buttocks, as one of my friends would say, that corona doesn’t land in Kenya, someone was fasting and praying that it comes real fast, because this is an opportunity to make money

If the arrival of the virus would’ve delayed any longer, they would’ve gone for it just to get an opportunity to add food into a belly already bulging from the weight of stolen money

Moses Kuria adds: Dear CS Mutahi Kagwe. Further to my request for you to appear with CS Fred Matiangi tomorrow to explain how the Multi-Billion Huduma Namba is helping us, could you also give daily update of how you have spent the World Bank and GoK billions daily (Plus the funds from Private Sector). The way COVID-19 money is being eaten we will have a lockdown till June 2021