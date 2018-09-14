How Makueni Governor Prof Kibwana BEAT Petty MCAs, Focus On Development, Poverty Eradication and Zero Corruption

By O Nyachae

That Prof. Kivutha Kibwana is a model of excellence in leadership & governance especially in devolution is no doubt…but people forget how he got where he is. In his first term in office, his development agenda was completely thwarted by greedy & overzealous MCAs who made every effort to stop him.

…and they did.

But the man was smarter than they anticipated. He made a decision not to be intimidated by a bunch of villagers masquerading as Couty Lawmakers. He refused to budge.

What did he do? He sponsored a petition to the president to have Makueni County DISSOLVED! And the people were behind him.

That was brave. Admirable. He was ready to sacrifice his seat for the common good. From then on, the MCAs, cartels & their surrogates realized that Kibwana is not your kawaida politician. He’s a suicide bomber. A jihadist. A man willing to sacrifice himself for the good of his people.

The cartels let him free. That’s how you deal with cartels: RUTHLESSLY.

