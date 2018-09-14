How Makueni Governor Prof Kibwana BEAT Petty MCAs, Focus On Development, Poverty Eradication and Zero Corruption

By O Nyachae
That Prof. Kivutha Kibwana is a model of excellence in leadership & governance especially in devolution is no doubt…but people forget how he got where he is. In his first term in office, his development agenda was completely thwarted by greedy & overzealous MCAs who made every effort to stop him.
…and they did.
But the man was smarter than they anticipated. He made a decision not to be intimidated by a bunch of villagers masquerading as Couty Lawmakers. He refused to budge.
What did he do? He sponsored a petition to the president to have Makueni County DISSOLVED! And the people were behind him.
That was brave. Admirable. He was ready to sacrifice his seat for the common good. From then on, the MCAs, cartels & their surrogates realized that Kibwana is not your kawaida politician. He’s a suicide bomber. A jihadist. A man willing to sacrifice himself for the good of his people.
The cartels let him free. That’s how you deal with cartels: RUTHLESSLY.
Prof. Kivutha Kibwana takes the business of running Makueni County so seriously he makes some of his peers look like leadership toddlers. The governor knows nothing less than superlative service is expected from an elected leader.
The responsibility is greater for those who won free and fair elections with a popular vote. Those who bought their way through parties and handouts can enjoy for now, as they indulge in corruption and murderous passions.
Kibwana approaches devolution with such a high sense of responsibility. The law professor demonstrates a V8, with a robust engine and technological precision, cannot compete on the road of devolution with feeble Vitz-size posturing of some of his colleagues.
Do not ask where Kibwana gets ideas to fly when others are crawling. The man went to the right schools for his academic work. But he has also attended the best local school: The one serious leaders need to understand community development.
The man knows Makueni and understands. He knows the development priorities and the potential of Makueni. But Kibwana has added value to the knowledge. He has a system of assessing county priorities by subcounties, wards, locations, and sublocations.
The donkey is tired. You mount a mule only if it cooperates by leaning backwards.
