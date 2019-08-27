Lessons DJ Kriss Darling needs to learn from Bobi wine

Kriss Darling The DJ

Something Chris need to learn from Big Bobby Wine if we all remember, he is a renown performing artist in Uganda and beyond. His songs touched the people across different backgrounds.

When he was about to join politics, he packaged himself as their leader. The first thing he did, was to change his looks by:

1. Changing his hair style not because he wanted it but because by doing that he was ready to present a new picture of himself as a leader and not as a performing artist anymore.

2. He did not bring his performing artist friends closer to his campaign, he won the hearts of people on the other side. Yes people who did not see him as an artist but as a leader. This people packaged him well and did a political marketing for him.

3. Big Bobi Wine believed in his own people, where he spent his childhood let’s say for Chris it was Gotogo. Bobi went back to seek for their blessings. A case of Barack Obama when he visited Kogelo before being POTUS.

One thing that is coming out is that Kriss Darling is intruding ODM space due to its popularity in Kibra. His blood seems not to be Orange. This was evident in Kamukunji. Baba asked, huyu ni nani? Instead he was shown a photo of him with Ruto then waaaaap the photo of him, Prezzo and DP is now trending.

Whatever he did today at Kamukunji is part of political theatrix but it is backfiring on him in as much as it has given him free publicity. His handlers can either use it to advance his soccer tournaments and other activities he has done for the people of Kibra to uplift their social welfare.

However, Tuesday will catch up with him. Baba has set the day of judgement.

It is just not about your 250k and your ability to lead but also loyalty is key. Politics is not a free gift but you prove yourself in anyway possible.

Just like one reggae musician sung, ” This race is not for the weak, the battle belongs to the strong and those who endureth long”.

Let’s wait and see

All the best Kriss Darlin