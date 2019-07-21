Leave Raila alone, deal with the thieves you elected, Etale tells Jubilee sycophant

Last evening some neanderthal from the Mountain (name withheld) stopped to ask me why H.E. Raila Odinga is no longer taking tough about corruption and other vices perpetuated by Jubilee government.

I call him NEANDERTHAL because I vividly remember a comment he made on one of my posts on twitter sometime in 2016 as Kenyans prepared for the general election.

I had posted about a corruption scandal Hon. Raila Odinga had exposed in one of the state agencies and he responded as follows; “you and your lord of poverty should leave our government alone. No wonder your region is under-developed”. And so yesterday I bumped into the chap somewhere on Hurlingham.

He greeted me with some excitement, perhaps for meeting me after a long while. He began to engage me, “mbona baba anawachilia hawa watu waharibu nchi?” He asked. I looked at him with stone eyes and a dry mouth. He continued, “our economy is not doing well.

Ni kama hii mikora imeficha pesa mingi sana, baba needs to talk about this”. Astonished by the new way of thinking by a man who, just two years could not listen to himself nor any voice of reason, I chose to respond to him. “Bro, do you remember how you used to insult my boss every time he talked of how the country was being looted left, right and centre?”.

I asked him if he still remembers his many tweets and comments that belittled Hon. Raila and even called him the ‘Lord of Poverty’. Shame covered his face. He gulped down his saliva producing a huge sound down the throat and said “Philip hiyo ilikuwa siasa and we had to protect power”.

I told him to continue protecting power. Kenya is bigger and greater than anyone of us. Hating someone because he/she is from a different tribe won’t take Kenya anywhere. We must learn to be tolerant.