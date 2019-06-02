Exclusive! Leaked video of Esther Passaris begging Sonko money and ‘sex’

Leaked video of PASSARIS begging for sex from Governor SONKO as she extorts money from him using the name of RAILA.

When Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris extorts money from Governor Mike Sonko using Railas name, its not corruption but when Sonko shares the same money with wanainchi it becomes corruption.

Passaris is even begging Sonko to go to a room in InterContinental Hotel and offers to love him him more for free.

See the kind of leadership we have in Kenya? This is your Women Rep? Offering herself like a dog until the man gets bored.

