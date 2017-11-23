Leaked: Uhuru’s ‘Inauguration Speech’, Its All About Raila And Nothing Else

Fellow Jubilee Supporters.

It is exactly one month since you went to the repeat elections. We did not agree with the Supreme Court ruling which nullified our August 08th victory, but we had no option but to comply with it.

Unlike those witches and madmen who believe in violence, we asked you not to be downhearted by the nullification of our first win, and carry on with solidifying our support base for the re-run. You duly heeded to the call, took out all your razor-blades a second time and gave me a 98% return – a first in the African continent only matched by our friend Paul Kagame, in Rwanda. I have never been prouder.

Fellow Jubilee Supporters.

We come to Kasarani today to reassure the 2% of you who did not vote for me and my Deputy not to fear any repercussions that may arise out of their actions. We have sought explanation from the IEBC who have explained to us that those who put an X along the face of Raila Odinga did so thinking they were voting against him, and by so doing voting for me. It explains why he still emerged second even after withdrawing from the fresh elections.

The Jubilee Party feels that the explanation is sufficient and that the 2% of our supporters who did not vote for us actually meant well. The Jubilee Party promises that you shall not be deregistered from the Party neither will we send the Kwe Kwe Squad to hunt you down. We are a Party governed by the rule of law and we appreciate diversity of opinion. Bado Tuko Pamoja.

Fellow Jubilee Supporters.

Today marks the beginning of the end of my last term at the Office of the President. I have been receiving many messages, in my mailbox and on social media, telling me not to step down in 2022. Many of the requests have come from our supporters in the Central region who fear that my Deputy might be a snake who shall hurt you when I eventually leave.

I want to state here, in the full glare of national and international media, that we shall revisit the issue of the atrocities meted on our supporters in the Rift Valley during the 2007/2008 post-election violence, and whoever will be found guilty shall face the full force of the law.

As I have told you during the campaign period, I will have nothing to lose during my second term and prepare for a ruthless Uhuru Kenyatta who shall not be held hostage by people who have been blackmailing him with numbers. Those of you who are afraid that I shall leave them defenseless will now start seeing my true colours. We have already learnt from the events currently going on in Zimbabwe, where Robert Mugabe fired his Vice President only for the Vice President to turn back and incite the military to overthrow him. That will never happen under my watch.

Anyone in Jubilee working to bring me down from within will be met with the full force of the law. As you saw in the media last week, I have already met with my political mentor President Daniel Arap Moi who has assured me that the Kalenjin nation is fully behind me, and that of Gideon Moi. There will be no monkey business in my government going forward.

Fellow Jubilee Supporters.

There have been concerns regarding the rising popularity of the National Resistance Movement and their Leader Raila Odinga. Many of you have asked me what plans I have to keep him from attracting the massive popular support he has been gaining lately. I wish to remind you that there is nothing to fear, and that everything is under control.

As I have told you on numerous occasions, Raila Odinga remains a close friend of the Kenyatta’s whom I consult from time to time on issues facing this country and that I believe he is not our enemy as some of you have been made to believe. Had it not been for Raila Odinga, the gains Kenya have made in the area of democracy and good governance will not have been achieved, and we owe him a great deal of appreciation towards that end.

When I retire, I plan to join hands with him to work together to see that this country is not being rundown by enemies of progress, in and outside Kenya. We shall reveal a detailed plan in the next few weeks.

With those few remarks, I wish to accept your will and serve you once again as your President.

God Bless you, and God Bless The Jubilee Party.

By Gabriel Oguda via Facebook.