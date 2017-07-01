EXPOSED: LEAKED NIS Report on Raila NASA Popularity in Rift Valley, HEADACHE for Uhuru Statehouse Operatives

A leaked NIS report tabled in statehouse confirms Jubilee is crumbling like a house of cards. In Rift Valley , Raila and NASA are headed to a 40 % mark, a Tsunami like real strong desire for change especially on matters economy, Agriculture, Security and cost of living.

The authoritative NISA report summary statics indicating Raila NASA popularity ratings and possible vote harvest as in percentage as follow :

Uasin Gishu – 31 %

Samburu – 70 %

West Pokot – 41 %

Bomet – 36 %

Kericho – 35 %

Elgeyo Markwet – 38 %

Baringo – 35 %

Trans Nzoia – 65 %

Nakuru – 37 %

Turkana – 81 %

Narok – 66 %

Kajiado – 61 %

Laikipia – 29 %

Nandi – 27 %

This has pushed Uhuru to a tight corner because he’s only assured 100 % of Muranga , Kiambu , Nyandarua, Embu and Nyeri counties

The other counties that supported Uhuru in 2013 are now drifting to NASA key among them are Garissa and Meru. North Eastern Counties are now NASA strongholds.

The report indicates that Rift valley that slowly and surely slipping out of William Ruto political grip unless something dramatic is done.

Ruto and Uhuru are now defending their traditional territories which are under successful inversions by NASA while the inroads by Uhuru and Ruto in NASA territories is definitely infertile. The reports also notes that Uhuru to visit Ukambani without the support of Ngilu and Kalonzo is incoscequential and pours cold water on the massive rallies Uhuru held in Mwingi saying the locals were merely memerised to see presidential limosine and choppers and also listen to DP Ruto’s excellent mchongoano against Raila and Kalonzo.

The report questions Hon Kalembe Ndile’s ability to deliver for Uhuru in Ukambani. Also those whose ability to deliver is put on focus us Ababu , Waluke, Eugene and Lusaka in Western/Luyhaland..

In Coast region Shabbal and Mvurya are leading a losing campaign for Uhuru as locals see those supporting jubilee as traitors to their coastal desires and aspirations and thus explains why Governor Mvurya is silent and has resorted to survival techniques in his campaigns !!!

Gov. Tunui of Narok may not be selling Uhuru in Narok because of new found adoptive environmental campaign techniques that are being used by most of Uhuru point men to survive.

In Kisii Charles Nyachae is waiting for the next Presidential visit to be seen him campaigning for Uhuru !! Its not easy although he as recruited a strong youth campaign to be led by Walter Mongare aka Nyambane and Antony Kibagendi.