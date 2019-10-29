Leaked: BBI proposal that will sway Kenyans into passing it

By Peter Maruti via fb

BBI LEAKAGE

1. ROTATIONAL President…who will serve a single 5 years term

2. An EXECUTIV E PM…to serve a 7 years term

3. Three Deputy PMs – Must be from different tribes

4. MPs and Governors to remain untouched.

5. Senate abolished

6. 14 Economic Blocks proposed

7. MCA…wards remain but review of boundaries every 7 years with a view to increase the Wards

8. MCAs Degree requirement

9. CDF scrapped and replaced by Ward Development Fund

10. All Helb Loans to be waived

11. No interest on New Helb Loans

12. Retirement of Civil Servants back to 55 years from 60.

13. Employment of Forces at Ward Level

14. MPs Salary to be capped at Shs. 1M

15. Nominated MPs and MCAs positions to be abolished

16.CSs to come from Parliament and outside Parliament

17. Corruption be a capital offense

18. 40% of National Budget goes to Counties

19. All Proposals are part of an addendum to the main report.

The fate of the addendum will be decided by The President and Raila Odinga.