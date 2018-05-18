LEAKED Audio Recording Of Interior PS Kibicho That Angered SONKO, Pushed Him To Nominate Miguna

A leaked secret recording (audio) of Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho confirms that the system is against Governor Sonko. In the audio the PS is recorded while bragging over how easy it could be to eliminate Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. The audio recording was leaked to SONKO by NIS agents and it is said is the reason why Sonko got mad and nominated Miguna Miguna as his deputy.

Below is the audio



There were claims by those close to governor that a police officer attached to his security had been given orders to poison him but that the plan did not succeed

Sonko said he is being targeted over his hard stance against cartels and over his support for DP William Ruto

In a telephone interview yesterday, governor Sonko insisted he wants Miguna to be his deputy to help fight cartels in City hall, he asked Uhuru to forgive Miguna and allow him back in the country to help clean the mess in the city.

