WHY Lawyer Edwin Sifuna Will DEFEAT Hon Sakaja Koskei Johnson By 10am on Election Day

By G Oguda

The psychology of the Kenyan voter, this election, is the easiest to break down. When you head to the booth next month, to mark that ballot box, you will be asking yourself, between Johnson Sakaja and Edwin Sifuna, who will best represent your interests at the Nairobi Senate floor?

The first thing that will differentiate the two youthful candidates is that one belongs to the thieving Jubilee government, the other comes in with a fresh change agenda. You will ask yourself where Johnson Sakaja was when Anna Waiguru plugged a pipe at the bottom of the NYS pot and tapped it for all the Jubilee MPs to siphon from.

You will ask your mind to try to remember whether Johnson Sakaja said a thing about the President’s sister canvassing for the procurement of mobile clinics only to deliver repainted metallic boxes more stuffy than my late grandmother’s milk fermentation gourd.

The Nairobi Youth will ask around to confirm whether Johnson Sakaja tried to reach out to his mentor, the president, when cops were walking around the hood picking them for extra judicial killings, and dumping their bodies in faraway rivers.

Many young professionals living in Nairobi and just starting out to raise their young families will ask around to confirm what Johnson Sakaja did when Willie Kimani was blindfolded into an unmarked vehicle and used for target practice by rogue state operatives, and his body dumped for the reptiles to have a holiday with.

Voters in Nairobi will ask whether they would want to continue with a man who uses his proximity to the president to defend impunity and support state plunder, or go with a new crop of promising youth not afraid to speak truth to power.

“You made no effort to reprimand the Reru Market Chairman when he wanted to burn down my temporary shelter. What makes you think I’ll watch over your car as you run to Kombewa to fetch your mechanic?” – Chrispinus Adhiegra, my village madman.