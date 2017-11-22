Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Letter To Uhuru Breaks Internet, Read 7 Things Jubilee Must Do

My 2nd Open Letter To President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pro Bono Advise In Writing Your Inauguration Speech

Your Excellency, on Tuesday, November 28, you will be sworn by CJ David Maraga for your second and final term. I want to make humble proposals for your last inaugural speech.

1. Offer servant leadership … Jesus washed the feet of His disciples, and told us that if we call Him Lord and Master, we must do likewise … Humility isn’t a weakness … Lead by example … Let Presidency be a calling to serve and not self aggrandizement… And every other public office … People should not leave public service richer than when they came in.

2. Give us Hope … Like President Barack Obama, promise that you will stop the rising of the sea, you will bring low the mountains and will raise the valleys … Many Kenyans live in abject poverty .. have no shelter .. When you see people breaking kiosks, it isn’t sport but maybe the only meal they will have in a long while ..

3. Provide us with optimism … Franklin D. Roosevelt came to office when America and the world was in economic tailspin.. Americans had lost personal dignity as they were forced by economic depression to queue for free soups .. FDR introduced the New Deal and transformed America forever… Do you have a New Deal? And John F. Kennedy promised them the moon and took them there. There is too much gloom and darkness in the land … Will you now take us to the Canaan we missed?

4. Build bridges … America was torn apart by the Civil War … Abraham Lincoln came and healed the Nation … He bridged the Secessionists and the Unionists … He set the slaves free.. Offer hand of friendship to Baba .. He has done more for this country than many if not all .. there is too much tribal, personal and cultural hate and venom in Kenya …

5. Bring National Unity … Barack Obama said there was no white America or black America … All tribes in Kenya have and must be equal .. Like Martin Luther King Jnr, invite all Kenyans to the mountain top …

6. Give us Freedom … Franklin D Roosevelt, America’s second greatest President offered Americans Freedom Of Speech, Freedom Of Worship, Freedom From Want and Freedom From Fear …. Our Constitution offers us these .. Don’t let the Police shoot at all … In France, demonstrators burn cars and buildings and no one has ever been killed .. Value of a Kiosk can’t equal the life of man . Kiosk can be replaced … If demos are left free as guaranteed by the Constitution, With time, demos will become like gay parades .. boring!

7. Offer us Wisdom … Like King Solomon, don’t split the child … Exodus 18:21 Says : “But select capable men from all the people”… Don’t take sides .. Don’t led your advisers spread hate … Don’t led your Digital Team spread, spew and propagate hate and fake news … You are the President Of all … Don’t look down on anyone or any tribe …

And get and read 1. From Third World To First: The Singapore Story, 1965-2000 by Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew 2. The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli 3. Team of Rivals (A Biography Of Abraham Lincoln) by Prof. Doris Kearns Godwin and 4. Above all, The Bible & Koran.

Leaving a legacy we will celebrate in future is your choice ….

Patriotic Citizen

Donald