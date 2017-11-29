Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Letter To Kenya Police Causes Panic In Statehouse, ICC Calling?

Open Letter To Kenya Police
And the LORD said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground.
Genesis 4:10
When I saw the pictures of 7 year old Geoffrey Mutinda lying death on his pool of blood at his balcony having been shot by the Police, my heart was torn. In such times of moral crisis, there is no room for equivocation. We must choose sides. In the day of Judgment, Jesus will ask us what we did when Master Mutinda was killed …
Our Constitution binds all, big and small, rich and poor with no qualifications. Our Constitution says any other law that is inconsistent with it is VOID. The Bill of Rights in the Constitution makes it loudly clear that we all have the Rights to Life, Equality from discrimination, Human Dignity, Freedom Of Expression, Political Rights, Freedom to Demonstrate & Picket and Freedom From Degrading Treatment. These rights are not the privilege of any individual or institution.
The History Of Kenya Police is a sordid one. We have just been ranked the worst Police in the world bar Nigeria and Uganda. Even the failed States of Congo, Sierra Leone and CAR are better than us. Even despotic regimes of the Middle East are faring better.
We have had many false starts to reform the Police. As an Op-Ed Columnist in the NATION and STANDARD for over 10 Years, I argued repeatedly that Police be reformed both systemically and also in human and materíel resources. I have argued that our Police be modeled along the Hong Kong Police. There, a Constable starting salary is us$5,000, and not our paltry Kshs. 15,000/= that make our Police take bribes of Kshs.50/=.
Be that as it may, our laws do not allow the Police to kill anyone except by law stated. The National Police Act, 2011 States clearly that you can only use your gun when your life is in danger or preventing a felon from escaping from lawful custody or protect life and property. Burning or looting a kiosk can never be a reason to kill. And sufficient notice must in any event be given before use of arms.
However, it seems the Police have been quick to use guns to quell NASA rallies. This year alone, over 100 people are documented to have died from Police shootings. This is not morally or legally right. In France, public demonstrations are more violent than Kenya, yet Police never kill. In South Africa, demonstrators buy bricks to use against the Police and no one gets killed. In Pakistan, demonstrators are armed and Police rarely kill. Why then is Kenyan Police trigger happy to kill?
Under International Law, the Defence Of Superior Command is no longer available. Individuals, whether Police or Military or Civilians are personally liable for breaching international norms on life, property and war. Our Police Act is very clear that you only obey lawful orders. Orders that violate the Constitution can’t be lawful.
My plea and prayer to our Police is to be human , and read and understand our Constitution and the Police Act. There is no time limitation on crime …. One day, time catches up on all criminals and they account for their crimes. And if one misses earthly Justice, they can’t miss God’s Judgment as set out in the Bible and the Koran. In the Day Of Judgment, Jesus will tell you: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” Choice to respect life is personal.
WALTER OLOO OTIENO Oloo says
l wish l knew the lawyers number. l dint even know that we still have these sober people Kenya
Anonymous says
Kweli Moi thinking with his big stomach!
Anonymous says
Kwani in the police and army we don’t have luos, kisiis, luyas,kamba. Who can say no to this killing of their unarmed brothers ,sisters, children and parents.
Please its enough now . Even the army should start being tribal and protect their kinsmen.
Hapana hapana. Nimekasirika n.a. hili kabira
Sasa. Please omogusii omwami. …..aaaaa. God interven
Anonymous says
THERE ARE NO LUO ADMINISTRATORS (DOs, DCs, PCs, POLICE FORCE) ANYWHERE IN in LUOLAND!
THAT IS WHY LIVESTOCK THEFTS AND COLOSSAL INSECURITIES ARE RAMPANT IN LUOLAND! CRIMINALS AND GANGS ARE RUNNING THE COUNTRY, TERRORIZING EVERY CITIZEN EVERYWHERE IN KENYA, PARTICULARLY IN NYANZA.
THE ONLY PEOPLE WHOSE SAFETY AND SECURITY ARE GUARANTEED ARE THE WEALTHY, THE RULING ELITES AND THEIR FOREIGN ALLIES!
Anonymous says
the heads of the snake fraudsters should be taken to the ICC again: then they can take poison there as their fellow trait did today.
Anonymous says
A wonderful voice of reason, however, my Lord I beg to differ a little bit, regarding the pay as the cause of brutality in the police force. Unlike other countries, Our police force are not trained to be people friendly and to protect the wanainchi, they think that they are there to protect the government, also the more they are brutal , the more they think they are revered. If the pay is the reason for their brute force and trigger happy then they would be joining wanainchi in the streets to demand proper compensation from the government; instead they protect the government who underpay them and commute them to tin pot huts built by colonialist. The Kenya police needs retraining and total overhaul starting from the top. Many of their leaders need to step aside. Now, the Junilant finally know what police brutality is. Many of them though it was meant for poverty stricken Raila supporters until fate awaken them!
Gambo Mbiro Mikwa
Annonimous says
Not good to kill. It’s never lawful.