Lawyer Ahmednasir details how DP Ruto will benefit from dissolution of Parliament, Uhuru will lose

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction of the ruling Jubilee party will benefit big should President Uhuru kenyatta dissolve parliament as per Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice.

Taking to his official Twitter account this morning, the flamboyant lawyer claimed that should President Kenyatta hid to the advice, Tanga Tanga will have a super majority of about 70% in both houses of the parliament.

Ahmednasir went ahead to argue that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga will be the biggest loser.

According to the lawyer, Raila’s Orange party will lose its popularity, to an extend of jut being a Luo Nyanza political party.

“If H.E Uhuru DISSOLVES parliament in-line with the HERETIC constitutional advice by CJ Maraga, TangaTanga will have a super majority of about 70% in both Houses…and odm will become a Luo Nyanza party…FACT,” he tweeted.

If H.E Uhuru DISSOLVES parliament in-line with the HERETIC constitutional advice by CJ Maraga, TangaTanga will have a super majority of about 70% in both Houses…and odm will become a Luo Nyanza party…FACT @WehliyeMohamed @davidmakali1 @Wakabando @omwanza — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 22, 2020

Maraga on Monday September 21, 2020 made history yet again, advising President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to implement the two-thirds gender rule.

In a new first, the Chief Justice handed a guilty verdict against the entire cast of Parliament for failing to carry out their constitutional mandate despite clear warnings.

Yesterday, Justice Maraga said despite the court orders, Parliament remained defiant.

According to him, even when he gave the speakers chance to defend themselves in a petition filed by Law Society of Kenya, Fredrick Gichanga, Toili, Stephen Owoko, John Wangai and David Sudi, they never filed submissions despite raising objections.

Opinion does it mean that parliament can play any role in the bbi process? I'm of the view that considering the cloud of constitutional uncertainty and doubts created by Maraga's advice, Parliament will be a LIMPING institution that will lack the POPULAR LEGITIMACY to participate — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 21, 2020