LATEST UPDATE On Huruma Collapsed Building Tragedy; 11 Families Still Unaccounted

*NAIROBI COUNTY LATEST UPDATES ON HURUMA BUILDING TRAGEDY*

_Sunday, 11:00AM_

-Nairobi County wishes to inform the public that the death toll in the Huruma Building tragedy *has risen to three people* in the last one hour after another body was found in the debris.

-According to the rescue mission, *11 of the 12 Families that lived in the building are still unaccounted* for as of now.

*-Nairobi County Officials* are at the ground of the collapsed Huruma Building site.

-They include *CEC Lands and Planning Charles Kerich who is coordinating the rescue mission;* Chief Officer Planning Kathenge, Chief Officer Security and Compliance Tito kilonzi and Chief Officer Disaster Management Ann Mwenda.

-More details are emerging on *the collapse of the building* which occurred on the night of Sunday at around 1:30AM in Huruma.

– *So far, Four people were rescued* and rushed to nearby hospital. *Number of those trapped* under the debris is still unknown.

– National Disaster Management Unit *(NDMU), Nairobi County* Disaster Management Unit and *Kenya Red Cross* rescue team at the scene coordinating rescue.

– *Rescue operations* are in top gear and ongoing in race to save more lives.

-The Entire *Nairobi County Government sends it’s sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased* and wishes to assure all those affected of swift rescue.

*_More to Follow_…*