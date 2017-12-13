The Last Word On Sexually Transmitted State Commendation

By S N

Yesterday, totally undeserving people received Head of State Condemnation.

There was an accident in Bungoma yesterday and I just heard an innocent citizen saying the government to call for “waganga and preachers to come and pray for that bridge.”

Last week, it was the ever prayerful, a woman I respect so much, the Deputy President’s wife leading people in prayers at Salgaa.

I will tell you one thing. I am quite prayerful. I know God always intervenes. But he can’t intervene, if as human beings don’t do their part.

But there is a common thread connecting a villager seeking the intervention of magicians and prayers and the first lady leading people in prayers and the first lady running marathons for maternal health care charities.

As a country, we long showed intellectuals a middle finger. I am sure there are so many papers, so many feasibility studies have been done and rotting in universities and various governmental departments.

Because the people we entrust to implement policies will not care less.

If people die every week between Nakuru and Eldoret, there are proven scientific ways we can mitigate the disasters.

But people who build highways in Kenya never put the right signs. Driving after Narok towards Kisii is an examination in faith. You bump into unmarked speed bumps. The road has not even one sign to warn you of a school, a bump, animals crossing and such. The same can be said of many roads in Kenya. Then you have boda boda guys who literally own roads everywhere in the country. Then you have NTSA, that makes well-intended laws, but not in the interest of the public.

Dr XN Iraki once said that Kenya is the only country that people know where the black spot is, but the only favour the government can do, is erect a sign warning you that it is a black spot. We are doomed.