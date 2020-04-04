Is KPLC taking advantage of coronavirus? blackout for 4 days straight !

By Joshua Nyamori

I have been off internet for almost 48 hours. KPLC switched off the entire village three days ago. With all phones and computers off, I had to drive to town yesterday to report the blackout. I have always thought my car charger is defective, so bought one. Alas, it is the port – the lighter – that is defective.

At KPLC Emergency Office, there is a notice that the offices are closed and we should make calls to certain numbers. I tell the guard that my phone is off because of the blackout.. I ask him to call for me one of the officers so that I register my complaint. He declines.

So yesterday was another night in the dark. So today I go back to KPLC. I find one of the officers at the door. He insists that I have to call and would not register my complaint otherwise. Frustrated, I remember that our septic tank is almost full, so I drive to Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco Kisumu) to find out the cost of an exhauster services. The offices are closed. I am given a chit with two numbers that I may call.

I look for a place to charge my phone. I am scared of going anywhere, considering the risks. Almost all restaurants are closed. I finally get somewhere and have my phone and computer charged. Just as I am trying to call KPLC, my son calls me to annoce that power supply has been restored. I therefore try to call Kiwasco over the exhauster issue. One of the two lines is dead. One is not being picked despite numerous calls.

Frustrated, I decide to pass by chemist to buy antistemine. Yesterday, I joined the rest in eating chapati ndengu despite being allergic to both gluten and legumes. It was one of those rebellious spams, despite knowing that allergic trouble lay ahead.

At the chemist we have to buy through the grill at the door. As I am busy instructing the chemist, someone sneazes behind me. The small crowd at the chemist enterence literally scampers away. I return to the car without the drugs, sanitize my hands and drive back to kano plains, to wait for the curfew time.

So much for the corona curfew. Are utility service providers taking advantage of the crisis to avoid responsibility?