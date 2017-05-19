Kisii Governor Ongwae in TROUBLE for Appointing DP Ruto Stooge Hon Maangi as his Runningmate, DIASPORA PROTEST to Raila

The Rt.Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga

The Party Leader,

Orange Democratic Movement

P.O Box 42242 – 00100,

Orange House, Menelik Road,

Kilimani Area, Nairobi

PETITION TO PARTY LEADER HON.RAILA AMOLLO ODINGA TO RESCIND THE NOMINATION OF MR. JOASH MAANGI AS DEPUTY GOVERNOR, KISII COUNTY

As Kenyans in the diaspora and ODM members and supporters of your candidature for President in the NASA coalition, our goal is to fuse synergy between Kenyans at home and abroad in the quest for good governance and best leadership practices.

We the undersigned call upon The Rt.Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, Party Leader, Orange Democratic movement (ODM) to reject the appointment of H.E. Joash Maangi as the running mate to H.E .James Ongwae for the position of governor, Kisii County on an ODM Ticket.

While we understand that it’s the prerogative of the governor to appoint his running mate according to his wishes; we as bonafide supporters of Orange Democratic Movement party and the entire NASA family will be betrayed should H.E.James Ongwae appoint Ho Maangi as his deputy.

Memories of Hon.Maangi’s endless trips to Deputy President’s William Ruto’s Sugoi home are still fresh in our minds. His Maangis dalliance with Jubilee was a slap on the face for the party that sponsored him to office. Mr. Maangi who has openly championed the interests of a rival political grouping cannot be trusted in the ODM fraternity and the larger NASA coalition.

While we welcome him back to ODM, rewarding him with deputy governor’s position can only be comparable to turning the other cheek. We as ODM supporters in Kisii and the entire NASA family believe that our party does not have a shortage of talent that can replace Hon.Maangi. We believe that our party ODM stands to lose the gubernatorial seat should Hon. James Ongwae disregard our advice and appoint Hon. Maangi as running mate for the position of deputy governor.

A viable replacement to deputize governor James Ongwae will be ideal to ensure that we continue maintaining the confidence of our voters. Any individual chosen to deputize the current governor MUST be credible, consistent and dedicated to the ideals of the ODM Party, the NASA coalition and the good of Kenya.

Since the highest % of Kenyans in the diaspora are behind your candidature, we believe that Maangi who is a product of the diaspora has lost the moral standing to be a candidate in a major elective seat. We are afraid he may change anytime to rejoin our opponents or try to wreck the ODM Party and the NASA movement internally.

Whilst we don’t want to duel in rumours, there is wind that Mr. Maangi was sent by Jubilee to negotiate as Ongwae’s running mate in ODM so that the backlash from our supporters can benefit the Jubilee gubernatorial candidate, Senator Chris Obure. Remember, his closest leader in Jubilee is William Ruto who strives to have as many Jubilee governors as possible for 2022 Presidential bid.

This is a humble request and not a demand and that all the sentiments highlighted herein are for the best interest of the Kenyan nation, your candidature, the ODM Party and the greater NASA coalition. As Diaspora, we are more than ready to offer any inputs that your office may require to ensure that the candidate chosen to deputize the current governor will be a person with the gravitas to champion the ideals of ODM.

That the signatures attached herein comprise some of the members in the diaspora who are behind this petition to reverse the candidature of Mr. Maangi and possibly replace him with a credible candidate.

Signatories by Key Raila Odinga Campaign leaders in diaspora

1. Joseph Lister Nyaringo- New Jersey

2. Fred Osewe- North Carolina

3. Albert Obulukhu Musasia- Texas

4. Haron Isoe Ondigi- Minnesota

5. Victoria Bett- Indiana

6. Felix Nyangate-Texas