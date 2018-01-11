Kisii County Governor Ongwae Receives Shocking Letter, Activist Sam Okemwa Exposes Rot



Dear Governor Kisii County

Cc: Department of Energy, Water, Environment and Natural Resources.

The residents of Kisii County appreciate the Department of Energy, Water, Environment and Natural Resources which is headed by Dr. Skitter Wangeci Ocharo – CEC and Gusii Water and Sanitation Company (Gwasco) for allowing raw sewage to flow onto the rivers. Residents of Kisii town, Daraja Mbili markets and Bonchari villages depend on the raw sewage for domestic use and for irrigation. During market days at Daraja mbili market, the traders are using the raw sewage which flows from Kisii Level 6 Hospital area to wash the sweet patatoes and vegetables. The farmers in Bonchari are happy because they are using the raw sewage in farmers watering their plants.

The people who live within Daraja mbili market and near Bridge camp area are enjoying their meals because the stench is too strong.

The resident are Not fearing for the health of their children who swim in the raw sewage. The children are growing fat because some are drinking this raw sewage as they are swimming.

Residents in Kisii township and Bonchari Constituency have also thanked the Gisii water company for Not repairing the broken sewage pipes because their health is Not at risk.

By Vir Mobali








