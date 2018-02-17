Why Kisii Community Is The Most Politically Mature In Kenya

By Solunus Mweberi

Abagusii of Kenya are generally a heterogeneous community whose decisions were reached through dialogue, deliberations and concurrency.

They had a semblance of spokesman who emerged naturally and was held in hiygh esteem. The Kisii would not accept an imposed, installed or “ordained” spokesman. They were ruthlessly an independent-minded people.

They cherished and embraced Justice, fairness,boldness, incisiveness, honesty and straightforwardness. They have retained these traits to the present day.

That is why Dr. Rosslyn Akombe behaved the way she did; that is why Justice Maraga is what he is and he has blended this with his strong belief in God.

And that is why Mzee Simeon Nyachae used to tell Moi off whenever the former president tried to lord it over the straight

shooting former Minister (CS) who rose to the rank of Chief Secretary, the first and last man who has ever risen to such a rank. Nyanchae UTILIZED this rank to become one of the most powerful individuals in Moi’s Administration, a fact that compelled the “Prof.” to proscribe the post!