Kisii Banana Peddler Begs Raila Supporters Not To Lynch Him Instead Sit And Reason Together, Argues His Criticism Is Balanced

Supporters Of RAILA ODINGA Before You Lynch Me, Let Us Reason Together, Please!

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

Supporters of Raila Odinga, I want to remind you that I staunchly supported Raila more than most of you who are purportedly hurling oral stones at my person. Istrongly endorsed his manifesto in 2007 and 2013.

But why are you diametrically opposed to every sense of reasoning? Instead of channelling your youthful energy and talent to productive ventures, you have offered yourselves to be used as weapons for political gains.

Some of you are talented but susceptible youth and have been misinformed, warped and orientated towards hating yourselves while hating others.

But some of us with our sense of reasoning will not rest in our oars to see equity, justice and peace reign in this rich country of poor people.

I respect supporters of Raila Odinga as much as they respect themselves, but sincerely, I have no capacity of tolerance for inadequacy of people who are not reasonable with their judgment.

Supporters of ODM, be careful with your sycophancy. These politicians are tricky and deceptive. They feel happy when you open ourselves as willing tools in their hands for political expediency.

Let these humans not colonise your minds. They know well that you cannot kill an elephant with a pebble stone. They understand well that you cannot stand unmitigated in front of a moving train! I know it is suicidal to fight for justice but it is worth it.

Comrades, it is a waste exercise and energy for folks to engage in a futile exercise that will not be beneficial for them. Remember never to foul a memory you will need when the die is cast!

Let not ethnic bigotry pervade your warped mind. Owe it as a national responsibility to conscientize your leaders and educate yourselves with sincerity of purpose to put our country back in the right tracks.

You see, our collective woes of the nation are embedded in the national cake where everyone is now selfishly struggling and aspiring to eke from its icing. But the same people you are tirelessly defending are the ones preventing you from having a share of that cake.

Let us reason together, please…!

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)