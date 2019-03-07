Kikuyus shower Raila with praises in Kameme FM morning show

The ground has shifted in mt kenya region, millions of kikuyu speaking tuned into Kameme FM radio show where they praised Raila as The NJAMBA that will rescue Kenya from the york of corruption and raw tribalism.

Many Kenyans could not believevthe praises others terming a case of hypocrisy however the shift is heartwretnching on William ruto

On his part the supreme leader has rubbished claims of those who are claiming that the opposition party is dead.

Raila who was speaking in mediamax owned satation Kameme fm said him joining hands with president Kenyatta was for the good of the country after a violent electioneering period.

Raila said that the fight against corruption was among his irreducible minimums of which president Kenyatta has picked.

Raila further reiterated his earlier statement that 2022 politics was not among the nine point agenda of their talk during the march 9th handshake.

Raila has been engaged in war of words with Deputy president William Ruto over the recently exploded scandal surrounding Kimwarer and Arror dam where 21 billion is believed to have been paid to an Italian firm illegally.

President Uhuru kenyatta on Tuesday said he will not stop the fight against corruption and that anyone opposing it will fail terribly.

Uhuru warned politicians against politicizing the graft war adding that funeral, wedding and public gathering talks will not spare anyone.