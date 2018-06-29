State Of The Nation- Kikuyu Leaders Flock Raila’s Office, Murkomen Refers To Uhuru as ‘SHE’ and Other Round Ups

The Current situation

1. NASA and Mt. Kenya senators join hands to hound out

MURKOMEN as majority senate leader.

2. Central Kenya leaders flock to Raila’s office, says they’ll

stand with the handshake and lifestyle audit. Calls on him to

help save Kenya.

3. 12 Coast mps who had vowed to defect from ODM to ulliam’s new party formed by MANDAGO have shelved the

plan as ground becomes hot for them.

4. KALONZO vows to follow Raila all the way..”Where you go

i will go..where you stay i will stay…”

5. Kikuyu elders under the instructions of their influential leaders

says they owe no one any political debts. Says Ulliam

was paid his full purchase price.

6. KUTUNY plots Murkomen’s downfall by taking over the

Kalenjin parliamentary leader’s position.

7. Murkomen refers to President Uhuru as “She”. In a tweet

he asks KOTUNY thus :- “Has she sent you to spoil for Ruto,

we know you worked for her..”

8. Top security meetings ongoing in MIGORI county as

UHURU, MAGUFULI, RAILA are

scheduled to have an extensive tour of Nyatike constituency

next week.

8. NYANZA to receive high profile visitors from USA led by

OBAMA, OPRAH and over 100 top investors from across the

world.

9. Nigeria rigged out of the world cup as ARSENAL players in

German team fails to help them in group stage disaster.

10. Mt. Kenya planning the commemoration of the WOMEN

and Children burned alive in KIAMBAA

