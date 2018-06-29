State Of The Nation- Kikuyu Leaders Flock Raila’s Office, Murkomen Refers To Uhuru as ‘SHE’ and Other Round Ups

The Current situation
1. NASA and Mt. Kenya senators join hands to hound out
MURKOMEN as majority senate leader.
2. Central Kenya leaders flock to Raila’s office, says they’ll
stand with the handshake and lifestyle audit. Calls on him to
help save Kenya.
3. 12 Coast mps who had vowed to defect from ODM to ulliam’s new party formed by MANDAGO have shelved the
plan as ground becomes hot for them.
4. KALONZO vows to follow Raila all the way..”Where you go
i will go..where you stay i will stay…”
5. Kikuyu elders under the instructions of their influential leaders
says they owe no one any political debts. Says Ulliam
was paid his full purchase price.
6. KUTUNY plots Murkomen’s downfall by taking over the
Kalenjin parliamentary leader’s position.
7. Murkomen refers to President Uhuru as “She”. In a tweet
he asks KOTUNY thus :- “Has she sent you to spoil for Ruto,
we know you worked for her..”
8. Top security meetings ongoing in MIGORI county as
UHURU, MAGUFULI, RAILA are
scheduled to have an extensive tour of Nyatike constituency
next week.
8. NYANZA to receive high profile visitors from USA led by
OBAMA, OPRAH and over 100 top investors from across the
world.
9. Nigeria rigged out of the world cup as ARSENAL players in
German team fails to help them in group stage disaster.
10. Mt. Kenya planning the commemoration of the WOMEN
and Children burned alive in KIAMBAA
Comments
Anonymous says
What are they Bongaring? about Dorobo (Ruto) Raila Fears only Samoei Arap Ruto .He sends Jaramogi son to Kuharalisha Dagaa :
Anonymous says
Hapo ndipo! Only you didn’t tell them this: Muda, Weta, Gideon, Isaac, Joho and Kingi are joining this group. Ruto is gone!
Anonymous says
It will take kales a century to know who is spinning presidency for kikuyus.uhuru was out of plans that made Kenya a coalition government in 2008-2013 and who made (him) uhuru a deputy prime minister?it was raila .so quese what!!!