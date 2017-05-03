Kibra ODM Nominations Loser Eliud Owalo’s Nomiya Church VISITED and ENDORSED Uhuru at STATEHOUSE, But then this….

VISIT TO STATE HOUSE BY IMPOSTERS IN THE NAME OF NOMIYA CHURCH

The Nomiya Chuch Synod wishes to clarify that the group of imposters who visited state house yesterday allegedly to endorse Uhuru Kenyatta for Presidency neither constitute the leadership of the Church nor represent the views of the Nomiya Church Fraternity.

The Bona-fide leadership of the Church is led by Archbishop Moses Okech who took over following the demise of the late long-serving Archbishop Gedion Charles Owalo.

Eng, Calleb Olali who led the delegation does not hold any position in the Church hierachy.Raphael Tuju who we understand arranged the meeting is not even a member of the Church either.

The Nomiya Church Synod wishes to clarify that as a Church, we are politically non-aligned and our membership is free to take personal positions on political issues.

We will however not entertain anybody misusing the name of the Church for selfish interests and therefore fully disassociate the Church from any purported resolutions reached between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the imposters at yesterday’s meeting.

The Church leadership reserves the right to take legal action against anybody pursuing personal interests in the name of Nomiya Church.

DATED THIS WEDNESDAY 3RD MAY 2017.

Rt. Rev. Archbishop Moses Okech-TEL. 0721391757

ARCHBISHOP-NOMIYA CHURCH