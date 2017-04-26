HOW Kiambu Governor Kabogo LOST Jubilee Ticket to Hon Waititu and Role of Government Machinery thanks to DP Ruto

By Kiambu County Resident

The War against Kabogo started when he told off surrogates of DP Ruto that Mt Kenya votes are not in packed in a packet to be transffered to DP Ruto in 2022 (Central Support for DP Ruto in 2022 is not guaranteed), yes that is when high level strategies were put in place to cut the flamboyant governor to size.

This is how it alledly worked: About 100 bloggers and thousands of village opinion-makers were allegedly recruited by real estate magnate Bishop Gakuyo Ngari. They received training from members of the elite National Intelligence mandarins for at least three months.

Their orders were to advance a false narrative. The story was told with bitterness and embellishment. It was claimed that Governor Kabogo had, on several occasions, made obnoxious utterances about women.This squad enjoyed massive funding. On the 21st alone , they operated on a budget of Ksh. 25 M. Senior members of the provincial administration in Kiambu were complicit in another plot to deliver ballot papers to Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu.

Tonight, sadly, the tyranny of malice has prevailed. Seeds of hate and contempt have proved viable in the hearts of many. Watching the man who has been my hero and, in many ways, a fatherly figure withdraw from the race was a painful experience.

Tonight, I would like to comfort Team Kabogo with the aphorism of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Unearned suffering is redemptive. We shall overcome !

If William Samoei Ruto is your friend, be kind enough to convey the following message. We would not provoke war but we do not fear it. Your victory is not final. 2017 is not the end but the beginning !