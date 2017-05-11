KEY POINTS from Last Night JKL On Citizen TV, BOMBSHELL DROPPED by PLO Lumumba and Barrack Muluka

Last night foot notes:

1. On scale of 10, Uhuruto scores between 3 to 4 out of 10. In short, they have failed and need a change.

2. Jubilee is engaged into 2 campaigns at the same time. While Uhuru is focused on this year polls his Deputy President, Ruto is busy planning and campaigning for 2022. These 2 jubilee leaders are not reading from the same script, making Uhuru’s 2017 bid difficult.

3. There is some sense of rebellion in South Rift. It will be difficult for Jubilee candidate to beat Governor Isaac Ruto.

4. Jubilee leaders are lying to Uhuru that he has ground. That 2017 elections are as good as over and Uhuru must concentrate on DP’s 2022. But the fact on the ground is that Uhuru has lost a bigger margin.

5. Uhuru must start preparing conceding speech and at the same same victory speech. Raila has to seriously start preparing for victory speech and conceding one too.

6. In Busia county, Ojaamong lost to Dr Otwoma and still he is going to loose in the August polls. Dr Otwoma (independent) is the next Busia Governor. Governor Awiti of Homabay will also loose to Hon Magwanga (Independent). Governor Kidero will loose to Sonko. Governor Rasanga may get a big surprise defeat from Hon Gumbo (Independent). Governor Mandago will retain his seat against Buzeki. At the coast, no body can beat Governor Joho. Governor Oparanya will beat Khalwale while in Bungoma Lusaka will loose to Wangamati. In Kisumu county, Ranguma will beat the project in Nyongo’s candidature.

Passaris will beat Shebesh in Nairobi women rep but Sakaja is likely to beat lawyer Edwin Sifuna in Nairobi senator race.

Dr PLO Lumumba and Barrack Muluka I wholly agree with you. May God bless you 2 great scholars!