Key Observations From DP Ruto Interview On Citizen TV

By Anwar Sadat

My summary and observations from Ruto’s interview with Hussein:

1. Jubile is not interested in having a credible, transparent, free, and verifiable election on 17/10/17; they want an election on 17/10/17.

2. Jubilee is not interested in having peace in kenya; they are interested in having forced absence of violence.

3. Jubilee wrongly believes that they have a mandate to lead kenya.

If free, credible, and transparent elections are not possible, then we are wasting our time participating in any elections.

NASA has clearly demonstrated that massive rigging of untold proportions was committed against the Kenyan people by Jubilee. If Jubilee insists to proceed arrogantly as espoused by Ruto, then may be it’s Time Uhuru and Ruto had their own country and the rest of Kenyans left on their own devices.

The Kenyan experiment is not viable and it’s important we begun thinking of separation as per Dr David Ndii

  6. WHAT UNITES US AS KENYANS? Kiswahili? flag?.. what is it?

    I believe there is nothing.

    A new Country where values of Honesty, truthfulness, Justice, Respect will be imbued in People is what needs to be Done.

    The rest can continue to Exchange presidency btwn the two com..!!!

    Selah:

    For it is written by the finger of the Almighty in the everlasting tablets of the universe that no nation can endure and prosper into and through whose life does not run the golden thread of equal, exact, and universal justice. –David Josiah Brewer

  8. The guy is full of shit:

    Don’t waste your time on him, let him Read PROVERBS 6: 16-19.

    They should blame themselves for f**king the economy by doctoring the numbers that declared them (zombies) winners and shamelessly killing innocent Kenyans for expressing their dissatisfaction.

    The guy think he is so bright but his’ not any bright by any academic standard. They are full of themselves and arrogantly thing by acquiring looted Kenya taxes is an automatic right for them to lead our nation.
    We can’t have thieves ruling our nation as simple as that

