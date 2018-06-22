Key Lessons For Uhuru From Argentina Vs Croatia At The World Cup

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

As a life, talent and careers coach, What I take from the Argentina vs Croatia game is that there is nothing that cannot go wrong in life. Life owes you nothing. When the worst seems to have hit you, brush it a side, reflect, learn and reenter the ring unperturbed. You only owe yourself boldness, self belief and lots of effort. Hard work as they say beats talent when talent is not working hard. Croatia was talent and hard work combined in one team.

Sometimes things can go really wrong. I remember a day when Man U beat Arsenal 8-1, and Arsene Wenger still had the courage to face the cameras and say how there were positives to take from the game. Life owes you nothing. When the stinky stuff hits the fan, you have to come forward and say, yes, we fell short, we are sorry and try one more time and see what you get. I suspect that Croatia will rig it in favour of Iceland by losing to them regardless of the outcomes of the Nigeria- Iceland game. Argentina were losers from the first game because they have no strategy at all. Messi is under too much pressure and wanted to spread responsibility to others by not carrying the nation on his feet, and it has back fired

They played purposelessly. No vision because there was no leader, no strategy, no inspiration, no luck. Luck is a product of good strategy and inspired action.