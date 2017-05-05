KEY HIGHLIGHTS Of Raila Interview on Citizen TV by Hussein Mohammed; NASA has TYRANNY OF NUMBERS , We will the August Polls

Key Highlights of Raila Interview ;

1. About NASA;

√ NASA is a coalition of the willing, registered under the register of political parties.

√ Unlike the MoU we made with kibaki where some people exploited his illness and disregarded the MoU, here exit of a member from MoU won’t kill the union.

√ Our MoU is also public and binding

√ We have made big gains in Jubilee zones. We made in roads in Rift Valley, Pokot, Marakwet, Keiyo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Maa areas and even ensured Nakuru is a swing vote area.

√ We will devolve power horizontally and vertically by sharing it.

√ We have over 10million voters on our strongholds; we registered more numbers than jubilee.

√ 2017 is a two-horse race; NASA versus Jubilee



2. About Presidency;

√ I am one-term President.

√ President has powers to create jobs in Government.

√ President will delegate some powers to NASA Principals.



3. On Party Primaries;

√ I didn’t involve myself in ODM nominations.

√ Claims that I meddled with nominations are baseless; even my brother lost. Why would I rig Midiwo?

√ IEBC is micromanaging parties.

√ I will only support ODM candidates.



4. On IEBC;

√ We will have parallel tallying center but no announcement

√ We will have our agents in each polling station across the country.

√ We have registered our concerns over IEBC preparedness

√ The results announced at the Constituency will be final and the Supreme Court had ruled on the matter thus the appeal by IEBC is a waste of time.

√ We won’t tolerate the use of police to intimidate voters.

√ If the elections will be free, fair and credible then we’ll accept the results.



5. General affairs;

√ We won’t reduce salaries for civil servants.

√ We will improve the economy.

6. On corruption;

√ EACC is corrupt,we will overhaul it.

√ We will vet officers in government offices.

√ We will let institutions work.



7. In the first 90 days;

√ We will reduce the cost of food and essential commodities.

√ Engage economy drivers is instituting economic rent to low rent rates

√ Devolve more funds i.e. 45% to the counties