KEY HIGHLIGHTS Of Raila Interview on Citizen TV by Hussein Mohammed; NASA has TYRANNY OF NUMBERS , We will the August Polls

Key Highlights of Raila Interview ;

TAGLINE:We are 10Million man Strong, TYRANNY of Numbers is with NASA this round…

1. About NASA;

√ NASA is a coalition of the willing, registered under the register of political parties.
√ Unlike the MoU we made with kibaki where some people exploited his illness and disregarded the MoU, here exit of a member from MoU won’t kill the union.
√ Our MoU is also public and binding
√ We have made big gains in Jubilee zones. We made in roads in Rift Valley, Pokot, Marakwet, Keiyo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Maa areas and even ensured Nakuru is a swing vote area.
√ We will devolve power horizontally and vertically by sharing it.
√ We have over 10million voters on our strongholds; we registered more numbers than jubilee.
√ 2017 is a two-horse race; NASA versus Jubilee

2. About Presidency;

√ I am one-term President.
√ President has powers to create jobs in Government.
√ President will delegate some powers to NASA Principals.

3. On Party Primaries;

√ I didn’t involve myself in ODM nominations.
√ Claims that I meddled with nominations are baseless; even my brother lost. Why would I rig Midiwo?
√ IEBC is micromanaging parties.
√ I will only support ODM candidates.

4. On IEBC;

√ We will have parallel tallying center but no announcement
√ We will have our agents in each polling station across the country.
√ We have registered our concerns over IEBC preparedness
√ The results announced at the Constituency will be final and the Supreme Court had ruled on the matter thus the appeal by IEBC is a waste of time.
√ We won’t tolerate the use of police to intimidate voters.
√ If the elections will be free, fair and credible then we’ll accept the results.

5. General affairs;

√ We won’t reduce salaries for civil servants.
√ We will improve the economy.

6. On corruption;

√ EACC is corrupt,we will overhaul it.
√ We will vet officers in government offices.
√ We will let institutions work.

7. In the first 90 days;

√ We will reduce the cost of food and essential commodities.
√ Engage economy drivers is instituting economic rent to low rent rates
√ Devolve more funds i.e. 45% to the counties

