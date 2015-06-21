Kenya Today

HERE is Kethi Kilonzo’s LETTER that made Uhuru CRY, reveals Late Mutula PAINFUL DEATH

By Kethi Kilonzo
Your Excellency, your father and mine (may their Souls rest in peace), lived in different times, but had many things in common. Self made. Witty. Courageous. Outspoken. More than capable minds. Street smart. Fearless leadership.

My father was born in a small village four years before the emergency in 1952. His early childhood education was financed from the sale of home grown vegetables by my grandmother who had absolutely no formal education or informal training.

You probably recall that at his funeral, which was conducted 50 years after Kenyaâ€™s independence, your predecessor, His Excellency retired President Mwai Kibaki, joked about the long and winding dusty roads to my fatherâ€™s rural home. You were also surprised by those roads and promised their construction.

A simple village boy with a big brain and heart, he rose to become a king maker. As an advocate he commanded fear, respect and envy in equal measure. He tagged quietly and closely the ear of your mentor, His Excellency retired President Moi, for many years. Your predecessor also sought his advice and keenly observed it.

He was wealthy, powerful and fiercely popular. Against all expectations, since he only spent approximately Sh1.3 million for his campaign, he was elected the first Senator of Makueni County. He therefore died as part of the Government you now head. On April 26, 2013, neither power, nor wealth, government nor family could save him.

The pathologists have concluded that he met his death as a result of a toxin that catastrophically stopped his blood clotting mechanism. Realising that his time had come, he probably instinctively staggered to his bathroom in his pyjamas and vomited his entire last meal undigested.

His last action was to stagger back to his bed. When the stem of his brain started bleeding the organs of his body shut down one after the other. No one knows how long he lay paralysed as every single organ in his body, including his skin bled out. He could not call for help. He could not reach for his phone that was on his bedside table, only half a metre away.

Many days after his death, as his body lay cold and motionless on the table of the morgue, while the doctors readied themselves for the post-mortem, the bleeding continued. Because of the posthumous bleeding, the opening of his head for the harvesting of his brain and other tissues for testing, my father was unrecognisable after his post-mortem.

Like Humpty Dumpty he could not quite be put back together again. There could be no public viewing of his body. His swollen dark and disfigured head and face haunts my days and nights. The toxicology report from London could not identify the toxin as the samples that were airlifted to London from Nairobi after the post-mortem had been opened. Those are the same samples that necessitated his posthumous disfigurement.

Two years and two months have now passed, yet the tragedy continues. The court case for the succession of the properties he tirelessly toiled for will start before those behind his death, and those behind the opening of the post-mortem samples, face justice.

If the murder of a Senator, a billionaire, a national leader, and a man with networks across the globe, can go unheeded, what happens to the families of men and women murdered in their villages? If the police canâ€™t find and stop local killers, how can they match Al-Shabaab?

It is not too late to right these wrongs. It is not too late to wield the full force and fury of the law against those who dared lay their hands on a distinguished lawmaker. It is not too late to stand on the right side of history.

  6. It doesnt matter how long theculprits willgo free but one day the almighyt GOd will make them confess and pay for the sins..kethi be strong theirs no justice in kenya

  7. This gives me rememberance of the death of my late father,he left me helpless,no need to explain more because it Will tearflow me,,,,Help ne God…. Rest in Peace Baba Benson Muli wa Kiilu….

  9. Kethi’s lamentation is genuine but unfortunately it’s addressed to an enemy!I don’t think one needs a phd to be able to establish this government had a hand in the late Senior Counsel and Makueni Senator’s death,owing to his stand on ICC.If not,then I don’t think it would have been futile,like it has been,identifying and bringing to book those who tampered with samples!For what reason,and on whose instruction were they doing that if not this government’s???

  13. it as been the treand of this country for a very long time and so far no justice yet tho painfull let the truth be told that we will keep buring our lders who seems to be oposing those in power.mutula kilonzo,otieno kajwa,ouko n the rest who dyd thru the sem situation rest in peace.

  15. Its really hurting when I remember
    My mentor
    My good friend
    Was just like a father

    My brother Jnr
    My sister kethi
    Take heart
    All is well
    And let snr rip

  16. The truth can only be known if we all unite as Kenyans irrespective of our tribes and elect the Wright leader Raila Amolo as the president, then we shall know all the truth. May his Saul Rip.

  25. wonders will never end iam sure they toxicated the late senator in dark room but they are not hidden from God.just last nite a chief was gurndown in wajir by armed gurnmen upto know no one knws the criminals.

  26. its sad to have lost a good senator Like him. him being our mp during hon kibaki’s reign, its only then electricity and a decent road reached the hills, he wasnt a father to kethi and siblings alone, he raised in our schools around the place. A generous heart he had.. it leaves many full of tearflow as no one take can take up his shoes

  29. It’s so painful to server in the hands of those who could protect u …..Madam Kethi remember there r so many kenyans who were being murdered n their bodies were being dumped in the forest or Rivers while they were being taken away at their homes while their children n wives r watching. …they have no lawyers, or someone who can questions where they were cos of fear n victimization. …so Only God Wil gonna punish them…..But for now let us cross our fingers n keep on praying for better tomorrow for tomorrow u may never kwn

  30. I called him SC,Senior Counsel.I cherished him as my mentor and hero.I was shocked by his sudden death and part of me died with Wakili…..To date I haven’t believed that Waziri died

  33. people dying in unclear circumstances appears to b the work of a death squad.

    it only requires people who values nature of life hence be able tell kenyans what happened.

    without ICC even our court can deliver if true justice is a matter of principle

    pole madam kethi. mungu awa nawe na atakupa nguvu

  34. things hapn en go man lv en persh hw i wsh kenyans shud learn 2 aprciate nature en gv thnx 2 Almity.wev had heroz bah still more thn heroz wl contnu 2 emerge.we lament 2 billionares nt gvng attention kw wasiojiweza ,les style up kenyans tz like hi nchi ni ya mabwenyenye pekee!!?

  35. innuendoes cause unnecessary tension.Keithi, if you have concrete proof who had a hand in your fatherâ€™s death, then the right thing to do is stand up and name him /her and take them to court.This double guessing does not help you, your family or anyone else.SPEAK UP!!!!!!!!! RIP MK

  43. When things happen beyond our power we leave to God of justice to because he can’t be corrupted.
    Be strong and know God is with you.

  44. so painful kethi…but tell them a fact,how could them match alshabab when they cant even handle the cause of our leaders death..ojode,saitoti,kilonzo among others.the post~mourtem results had never been revealed to public.the government is full of lies.R.I.P OUR HEROES

  46. Kethi be strong…it hurts not only you we kenyans as one.the death of our intelligent,humble,brave,straight fowarded,honest,loving leaders has affected kenya as a whole..the government has never revealed what realy the cause of these leaders…kilonzo,ojode,saitoti,fidel among others were only to tell kenyans that post~moterm is in proces.why should they not tell us the truth…ok GOD knows.may their innocent souls R.I.P.

  47. God is one being who never sleeps n never ignores his childens cry for help n one day those who kill n maim will b brought into open fire where they will gnaw to death..may mutulas soul rest in eternal peace!!

  48. this is one of the men who had access to power since the nyayo era, and cobbled together this monster called Kenya politics. if it is true that in the end the Frankenstein he helped birth ate him, then no tears from me kethi… corruption, nepotism and injustice are just some of the evils touching every Kenyan from wajir to kibera. Good riddance to the architects of injustice and backroom deals, there are no tears left in my heart from them… I have burried enough of my own to care for the devils who brought this on us.

  49. After reading what u put in print Ms Kethi, u must be one of courageous woman, a daughter or a sister. Thank The Almighty God for the streghth, wisdom and courage to learn about ur pain, I myself don’t know, didn’t know father but now even a deeper pain my body. I thought about the family of TJ Mboya the man who made different prosperity compared to Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia or Somalia, the Alshabaab prone country, JM Karioki, Makenzie, Pinto Gama, Argwengs Kodhek , Robrt Ouko Seda now Kilonzon and now u find the orchestras of killers their sons and daughters inherited the reign is like Kenya is moving from bad to worse man eats man society so held us Lord

  64. SORRY SIS KETHY FOR THE DOUBLE SORROW PLEASE IN JESUS NAME STAND FIRM FOR THE WEAK TO SAY WE ARE STRONG DURING THE TRYING MOMENT IN LIFE MAY GOD REST THE SOUL OF DADDY IN THE ETERNAL PEACE.

  70. In God you find plenty of justice but on earth injustice is synonmously like daily bread. In kenya fake politics overweight the values we ought to protect.
    May his sole R.I.P.

  75. I believe we are all equal,but actually we are not.One thing though,equalizes us all,death..whether you are a farmer or an engineer,a president or a chief..a billionaire as you put your father or a thousandaire like me..,sorry for your loss…just count yourself lucky to have a recognized father and leave the rest to the Supreme Being..

  79. So disheartening that the government has done nothing about the death of the Kingmaker, Mutula Kilonzond, two years running now. Be strong Kethi, for some day the Lord who stands at the thrown of justice,shall surely command justice over the confusing delay of justice in your Dad’s case.

  87. some times people die but what matters is how do they die.If i can just remeamber from George Saitoti,Orwa Ojode,Mutula killonzo,otieno k’ajwang, Fidel odinga,Robert ouko,Tom mboya,Odhiambo mbayi and JOHN GARANG who was killed because of east africa.when I remeambr them i cry myself MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE.

  88. by d way plot for every incoming govt is to sail thru their five-year vessels…if u dont believe that best brains are hunted for by tails, see for uaself who did shed crocodile’s tears….was it bcoz HE realized evil in his soul?? He ought to have organised for a national briefing, a national confession day to publicly confess that Kilonzo, Ojode, Saitoti, etc were innocently murdered….nowander these gvts are greatky failing!!!!!

  91. Kethi, dont be that innocent. am asking u, if your dad was an ICC witness, an enemy perceived then. how could he dare think of testifying against our brother william Ruto and anticipate to stay alive? that cldnt happened at our watch!!

  92. kethi i am so sorry for that sudden death which occurred at the time of change waziri having struggled wid the New constitution,system Governance and now missing the fruits thereafter it is bad for those organized for that brutal death.The same way those involved for Senator’s death the same way it will happen to them coz God is seeing them pretending to be good but they are just angel of doom! pole sana sister Kethi!

  95. Soo painful. Even if you don’t fear man , fear God. He is the most powerful and does not compete with anyone for anything…..power or justice, He doesn’t reign for a season but reigns forever. Don’t let a season to give you a reason to put your conscious to prison!

  96. Whatever is done in darkness God will bring it to light, meanwhile dear kethi i know how it feels to know dad ‘ s dealth was not mature be strong they will hide everything to us but God knows everything and He will do to them what they deserve

  100. may God rest the soul of our late senator and let us wait to see if justice will be done if not done God will do it himself. but let us pray my fellow kenyans because corrupion is like economoc activity in kenya but lets hope it will finish one day one time

