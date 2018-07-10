KENYA’S GENIUS PROF MUGA LANGUISHING IN KIKUYU HOSPITAL

By Tonny Taabu

Former Cabinet Minister and Rtd. President Daniel Moi’s speech writer Prof. Ouma Muga is languishing in a state of necessity at Kikuyu hospital.

Could it be a crime in Kenya not to steal from the public? Could it also be the plight of not being incorruptible?

In 2006 at a funeral in Kochia, Professor Muga publicly said that Raila Odinga would not be President. This would later spark the wave of public uproar and the former chairman of Luo council of elders would immediately respond to him terming him as a ‘mad man ‘. History later vindicated him.

Before going down in sickness and old age not even his own County government could employ him. Kenya has turned its back to such a genius and no one is ready to put such brains into good use. As usual we are waiting for them to die and then celebrate them.