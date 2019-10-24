Kenyans should suffer more for electing the Jubilee duo, stupid ‘thurakus’

By Onyinkwa Nyakundi via fb

Majority of Kalenjin and Kikuyu voters were pretty certain that ‘Uhuruto’ would be a disaster for our Country and economy, but nevertheless, went ahead to do everything in their power ~ including ferrying their old, sick and dying kinsmen on wheelbarrows to polling stations ~ in a desperate bid to hoist the calamitous pair to the Presidency. This they did, only on the basis of such idiotic considerations as the fact that the duo belong to their ethnic communities. Or even ~ wait for this ~ to give Uhuru a birthday present!

Yes, ‘Muthamaki’ received his ‘gift’ and had one hell of a blast on the day, and the ‘Thurakus’ danced and sung that they were in ‘Kafamen’. They swore that in addition to having exchanged the Presidency just between the two communities since independence, they would only permit the other communities a chance to try their luck after 2032, ‘William akimaliza zake kumi’. Their appalling sense of entitlement blinded them to the reality that a ruined economy would harm them even more than it would the ‘slave communities’.

Uhuru and Ruto have ~ expectedly ~ ruined our economy and drove us into a terrible debt situation that will take several generations to mitigate, and the reality that we yelled ourselves hoarse trying to warn them against is here with us. It is now their turn to gnash teeth and cry as the Chickens come home to roost. Majority of the small and medium sized businesses that are taking the heaviest blows from Muthamaki’s antics are owned by the Kikuyu.

The Kalenjin farmers have never had lower prices paid for their Tea, Maize, Milk and other farm produce. And they now join those of us that had our industries like Cotton, Pyrethrum, Fish and Sugar killed by their previous and present ‘Kafamens’. The only difference is that while we moved to other economic pursuits, and have made the informal settlements in Nairobi, Mombasa and other urban centres our homes away from home, the Kalenjin would first need to learn to live away from home. Or alternatively, they’d need to learn to vote wisely if they hope to stay home and farm.