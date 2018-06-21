Kenyans In The USA, This What You Must Do To Succeed, Avoid Jail and Being Bitter. Blend and Blend With Whites

I promised to tackle the subject of bitter Kenyans in the USA… This is a mere snippet

When you as a parent or as a brother or as an uncle send your young 18 year old child as a student to this country, after a major Harambee for fees and airticket, there is only one basic thing that you should instruct them to achieve during their first year of study…

Marriage… And not marriage to a fellow mkisii or mjaluo, that would be the tragedy of all..

They must proactively seek a mwenyeji and truth be told, it is easier when you go outside your race…

These are matters which we seek to sweep under the carpet, with the result that many Kenyans end up with illegal status after dropping out of school..

It is tough paying thousands of dollars for college fees when you are working a part time job… Remember, students can only work a maximum of 20 hours a week…probably 10 bucks an hour

This student has to pay his rent of about 500 from his pay of 800 or less and retain his student visa by maintaining a certain amount of credit hours in college.. At a very exorbitant rate, I believe international students pay triple the fees… Correct me if I am wrong

The average annual cost of tuition fees in the US was estimated at $33,215 in 2016. Most undergraduate degrees last four years, so, on average, students are graduating with $132,860 worth of debt.

Now, stay with me here…

How is a student who can only work 20 hours a week at minimum wage raise 30000 plus accommodation and food and etcetera… Pretty soon, half the students drop out… And then they are out of status… And ever since the orange one took over, things are tighter…

It used to be that one could slide away from the system and hide for years but it’s all been tightened up. Before you can breathe, you find yourself in immigration court fighting a losing battle with funds you don’t have.

Then this your student becomes one of the bitter ones, because they can’t return to country of origin and they can’t move forward…

You will find them on social media lambasting those who took the correct hard choices…

My frenemy from yesterday, falls under the above category… Came to this country at 18 years old and didn’t take the path he should have…

The other lot of bitter Kenyans was recently highlighted in a certain newspaper… These are the many felons.. And jailbirds

Mr Joseck Asikoye of Jabali Africa explains why he thinks cases of domestic violence among Kenyan couples in the US are high.

“Pent-up anger among Kenyan men is one of the reasons some kill themselves,” he says, adding that they find it difficult “to bring out the Kenyan men in them” due to the repercussions.

“You cannot physically discipline your wife here,” says Mr Asikoye.

Mr Justus Asikoye advises Kenyans who immigrate to the US to obey the law.

“There is no short cut. Many people are rotting in jail (read full story on JAIL Report),” he says.

True story…

I am one of the lucky ones who were advised from the moment I landed here…

And it is why I am the way I am… I will not mix socially with the bitter ones. Because they were given the same advice and they looked down upon those that advice them. And they are in hot soup now.. After a certain number of years have passed, you have to go back home to adjust your status from there…

In short, continue hating and resisting common sense..

One person, a Caribbean gentleman gave me the best advice… He said to me, Blend in… Blend in…

To give my kids a better chance of success in this country, I would move to the South before I moved to Texas or Minnesota where all the Africans have congregated in little villages and spend time reminiscing on back home days..

Blend in…

Read more at Newstoday: http://newstoday.co.ke/opinion/to-succeed-in-usa-immigrants-especially-from-africa-must-do-the-following/