Kenyans HOPEFUL that Raila NASA Regime Will Tilt Scales for the Poor and Make Life Bearable

By Anwar Sadat

I am renewed, I am reinvigorated, now more than ever, I believe in the promise of our great nation, kenya.

For five years, we have witnessed the foundation of a working nation and a growing economy that would have provided meaningful employment for our youths, laid by Kibaki, Raila, and Kalonzo during their coalition government, destroyed by Jubilee and relathieves of those in power.

The effects of their mismanagement is clear to all of us: higher unemployment, stagnant economy, stagnant wages, higher inflation, higher prices of commodities, higher cost of education, poor healthcare care.

While the rich like the DP continue to buy multi-billion shillings hotels and investments in Kenya and Dubai; and the president continue to expand the wealth of his family by building Ports in their land, or buying malls in UAE, or his sister supplying metal containers for hundreds of millions of shillings, or his cousin buying curtains and re-carpeting Statehouse for billions of shillings, most Kenyans have been left at their mercies struggling with poverty and hardships. Kenyans are worse off today than they were five years ago. Their economic wealth has not improved despite trillions of shillings borrowed by the Jubilee, ostensibly to develop our nation.

Our policemen continue to live in houses not fit for human habitation, in which men and women are forced to share one room shanties. Our teachers continue to struggle, teaching kids sitting on stones, yet the government is spending billions to buy laptop toys, and distributing them to schools that has no running water or electricity.

Jubilee has failed in delivering their promise of a prosperous future. Instead, they have delivered higher debt, untold suffering, and death to Kenyans by poor priorities and corruption.

As Kenyans, we have the opportunity to change this on 8/8/17. Please Join us in NASA to form a government that will usher in, true transformation of our economic situation.

Congratulations to NASA, congratulations to Raila Odinga and the entire team. We are proud. I will roll up my sleeves to ensure that we change our country.

Let’s stand together Comrades to the end.