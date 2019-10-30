Kenyan leaders are looting this country, should be recalled

By Abraham Mutai via fb

In Denmark there is

1. Free health care

2. Free education

3. 14 mnths maternity leave with full salary

4. 2-yrs salary when unemployed

5. Rent subsidies for low wage earners

6. Income for University students and PhD students

7. No electricity rationing.

8. Denmark is considered the “least corrupt” country in the world

9. All roads have been tarmacked by government.

10. Denmark is the fifth largest exporter of food in the world, despite their small population

It’s tough to be a Kenyan. And an African for that matter. We can achieve all this with prudent management of our taxes. The population of Denmark is so small compared to ours but they make sure their taxes work for them. For us here greed is finishing us. Our president is an open thief. His Deputy is an hyena looting mercilessly. And everyone in government is just a piglet. We are looting as if we just got out 1880 and we are mesmerized with what we are seeing in 2019.

Stop telling us we are a few years old a country. No. That’s stupid and foolish statement made by dimwits. What stops us from building an hospital or road or a school that we all know is important right now? Are we waiting to get 100yrs old as a country to know that we need to get rid of thieves from government? What kind of logic is this? Why wait for Kenya to be 200yrs old to do the fucking right thing and that is build hospitals and schools for all? There is no relationship between how old a country is and the development in that country. There is only a country led by thieves and a country led by prudent managers.

I look at Denmark and How advanced they have been within a short time, and I just can’t get any word to say.