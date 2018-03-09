Why Kenyan “Church Goers” Become Poorer While Their Pastors Get Richer

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler
I have said time without number that a Kenyan Christian is the greatest idiot in the whole world. I have also repeatedly indicated that if the son of man comes back today, the only Christians who may go to heaven are innocent children.
In ancient days of Christianity in Kenya, the church was at the forefront of development in the society. During those good days, it was the church that built schools, vocational skills acquisition centres, promoted farming activities in farms, among others.
During those days, Christians truly worshiped God. The church offered scholarships, gave free learning materials including books, teaching aids, paid teachers, gave food, shelter and clothing to the needy. Notwithstanding that the primary theme of sermons was anchored on preparing the man, for the life after death, it was incumbent upon the church to try its best and ensure that each member who dared set foot in the house of God lived a good life as he prepared for life after death.
Back in those days, the satisfaction of the church was the welfare and the well-being of its members. The success of the church was measured through the number of lives touched for instance, the number of people that renounced the devil, turned over a new leaf by giving their lives to Christ. As a result, the church offered safe haven for humans in various distress situations such as those in need of food, accommodation, clothing, financial relief, cure of debilitating diseases such as mental disorders and leprosy among several others.
As the church ministered to the needs of its members, their lives got better and as a result of good health, they brought the proceeds of the work of their hands in form of offerings and tithe to the house of God during church service on Sunday, harvest and thanksgiving ceremonies. Subsequently, more schools, orphanages, hospitals and maternity homes were built.
Also, scholarships to higher levels of learning were awarded because the house of God indeed became the house of plenty. Pastors saved money for various social development projects because they lived modest lives behind the church in the church compound, bicycled, and worked hard in their own farms. A perfect example of storing up treasures in heaven as the holy Bible recommends. Those were the good old holy days.
Fast forward:
Fast-forward to these cursed modern days of the devil, pastors have become conmen. The church has become the largest terrorist organization. It is members who minister to the needs of the church and its pastor. I hear that nowadays some own private jets funded by poor Christians some of whom, have never even seen a common chopper with their naked eyes.
They sacrifice their hard-earned coins to buy flashy car for pastor, fund sermon broadcasts on television and other chain of businesses including schools and hospitals. In facts, they are reminded everyday by their pastors that blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that taketh.
People forget that Jesus was a simple man. Since he started preaching, he never asked anyone to give anything in return for a miracle done. Jesus trekked all his life. He owned no donkey as a means of transport. In fact, the son of man mounted a donkey once when he was about to die in the cross. If these Kenyan conmen in the name of pastors claim they are emulating Jesus and following his teachings, why are they stealing from the needy whom they are supposed to care for?
In a bid to please “God” and get the blessings, church goers squeeze themselves dry so as to fund various projects in the house of God. But surprisingly, their situation remains the same. The more they give, the poorer they become and the richer the pastor becomes.
Today’s church is an epitome of modernity. Churches are fully equipped with state-of-the-art air-conditioned and imposing edifices. At every corner, evolutionary cameras with complete klieg lights are mounted for live broadcast from the pulpit. Sadly, the entire establishment is ravaged by poverty. Regrettably, no discerning Kenyan questions this paradox by asking the pertinent question, why has the modern church abandoned the social service that the old church used so effectively to warm itself into the hearts of many?
The programmes of a true church that worship the living God are supposed to be geared towards alleviating the problems of the poor church members. Churches are supposed to visit prisons, hospitals, charity homes and donate. They should identify poor members of the church and lend a helping hand. Instead, the church in Kenya appears to be on a mission to grab and steal from its members.
The church of today has neglected its members. It has abandoned the noble role of taking care of the weak in the society. Churches have become the key players in doing business.
Most of the private universities and hospitals here in Kenya are owned by well established churches. Sadly, they charge fees that are far beyond the means of their ordinary poor members who sarcastically, contributed to the establishment of the same institutions. The fees charged can only be afforded by the rich. The ordinary church members, who helped in establishing the facilities by donating cash, building materials, labour and even by praying and fasting, for the schools and hospitals, cannot afford to take their children to learn there or treat their sick ones.
Long story short, Christians in Kenya must wake up from spiritual sleep and say enough is enough. They should not allow conmen in the name of men of God, to steal from them in exchange of blessings. If you must give, just give what the Holy book requires of you, an offering. If your needs are too much, please don’t give pastor and starve your children, God will punish you. Don’t give everything – including your rent and the school fees of your children – just to make your pastor happy. God created you and he understands your needs.
Besides preaching, every pastor must have a job where he gets his daily bread from. If your pastor does not have a job and depends on you for survival, that is a conman who should be chased to the very last gate of hell and burn there. Remind him that even Jesus was a carpenter. He was helping his father Joseph on his free time.
Arokjasigama says
well said amen
Anonymous says
Well said. They are on the Broadway to hell to their final destination abyss.
Romufa says
Well put and said. Pliz mr Banana say it again and and again. Not only here but on other forums to educate our common folk. Mapastors ni matapeli wa kuokobwa siku hizi. I saw one on face book showing off his affluence lifestyle, God help your people.
Anonymous says
Well put. But also important to note that though when if one Mango rots all mangoes in the bag ends up rotting as well, there are churches and especially the mainstream; Roman Catholic, PCEA, AIC etc who ascribe to the ideals of the early church. It is upon Kenyans to distinguish between the true shepherds and those though clothed is sheep skin, they are wolves. The Kenyan Church must be challenged by this piece to reform and indeed make the Kingdom of God and reality here on earth
Anonymous says
Organized crime is real and operates its tentacles through the opium of the masses a.k.a church. Robing the masses has all along been endemic to epic proportions n that’s why Jesus punched the lights out of scum bugs who were doing the same.
eldad says
yes, let all christians in this country wake up and challenge the rich devilish conmen pastors otherwise going to heaven will just be a dream, jesus canned them and chased them from the church compound. Let us do the same.
J Bee says
When the Church needs Money they ask the followers to contribute. When a poor man goes to Church and ask the pastor for help he will be told to pray to God for help. People use the name of Jesus to make Money that is what it has turned out to be.
Anonymous says
well said sir…
Mkenyamkenya says
My two cent is that all sacrifices, offerings and tithe died on the cross when we got the ultimate sacrifice, Jesus. We no longer have to offer anything anymore. The blood shed on the cross cleansed our sins, not selectively but wholesome. All we have to do is accept our faults and repent. that tithe was paid for by Christ, my hard work labor fruits are now meant for my reward. Pastors (or any volunteer who teaches) can keep their day job, and share with others their teaching. They’ll never invent a new book, it will remain to be the same book that all of us have – The Holy Bible.
Msema Kweli says
I TOTALLY BELIEVE THAT ANYONE WHO WANTS TO BE DECEIVED BY CROOKED PEOPLE CALLING THEMSELVES PASTORS WILL BE DECEIVED. AND YOU CAN KNOW EASILY A MAN OF GOD WHO IS TRULY CALLED. THEY HAVE THE FOLLOWING CHARACTERISTICS- HUMILITY, HONESTY &INTEGRITY, DOWN-TO-EARTH, MORALLY UPRIGHT,, JUSTICE & FAIRNESS, KINDNESS & COMPASSION.
THE GULLIBLE AND COVETEOUS ONES ARE EASY TO KNOW- HOARSE VOICES, HAUGHTY, UNLEARNED BOTH SPIRITUALLY & ACADEMICALLY.
joseph wafula says
I believe you have no understanding in spiritual matters,though yes there are some who are con men, there others who are genuine, wealth management is in the bible please study the principles,and not just judging from the unknown,ask the holy spirit and He will guide you in wisdom
Msema Kweli says
MAJORITY OF THESE SO-CALLED PASTORS ARE BRUTISH, PPL NOT REALLY CALLED BY GOD, BUT THOSE OUT TO EKE A LIVING FROM THE PEOPLE.
THEY ARE WICKED LEADERS.
Do They Feed Or Fleece The Flock?
A good leader is concerned about FEEDING the flock.
A bad leader is concerned about “FLEECING” the flock.
a. Godly Leaders Feed The Flock. Jeremiah was a prophet to church leaders.
Jeremiah knew that God had promised, “…I will give you shepherds according to mine
heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding” (Jer 3:15). If you are
truly a church leader after God’s heart, you will be concerned first of all with feeding the
flock.
God continues His promise, ” And I will gather the remnant of my flock out of all
countries whither I have driven them, and will bring them again to their folds; and they
shall be fruitful and increase. And I will set up shepherds over them which shall feed
them; and they shall fear no more, nor be dismayed, neither shall they be lacking, saith
the Lord” (Jer 23:3,4).
Those leaders who feed their flocks are the ones we want to follow.
b. Wicked Leaders Fleece The Flock. Jeremiah saw that problems arose as a
result of errant leadership. He rebuked bad leaders. We are instructed to avoid those
church leaders who mistreat the flock.
“And they were scattered, because there is no shepherd; and they became food to
all the beasts of the field, when they were scattered.
“My sheep wandered through all the mountains, and upon every high hill: yea,
my flock was scattered upon all the face of the earth, and none did search or seek after
them.
‘Therefore, ye shepherds, hear the word of the Lord: As I live, saith the Lord God,
surely because my flock became a prey, and my flock became meat to every beast of the
field, because there was no shepherd, neither did my shepherds search for my flock, but
the shepherds fed themselves, and fed not my flock; therefore, O ye shepherds, hear the
word of the Lord;
“Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, lam against the shepherds; and I will require
my flock at their hand, and cause them to cease from feeding the flock: neither shall the
shepherds feed themselves any more; for I will deliver my flock from their mouth, that
they may not be food for them” (Eze 34:1-10).
A few years ago, I listened to a message from a well-known religious leader who
was teaching the “proper” relationship between pastor and people.
He believed that the people existed to serve the leadership. I remember his exact
words, “When I need my house painted, I just call some of my flock in and they paint the
house. When I need my fields harvested, I just call some of my flock and they harvest my
rice.”
I found it difficult to believe that one who had known God’s ways and walked in
His paths could now say that the flock existed to serve him, rather than he existing to
serve the flock.
God says loud and clear, “AVOID THAT KIND OF LEADERSHIP… those that
fleece the flock, those that use the sheep to serve their own ends and needs.”
The prophet Micah shows how both the spiritual and the political leadership
corrupt themselves. “They build up Zion with blood, and Jerusalem with iniquity. The
heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets
thereof divine for money” (Mic 3:10,11).
The leadership of Micah’s day was serving for one thing — money. Watch out
when money becomes the motivation and the preoccupation of leadership. The love of
money is clearly the root of all evil and whenever that becomes the motive for wanting a
leadership role, destruction will follow.
The prophet further pointed out, “.. .yet will they lean upon the Lord, and say. Is
not the Lord among us? No evil can come upon us. Therefore shall Zion for your sake be
plowed as a field, and Jerusalem shall become heaps…” (vss 11,12).
God tells us if we allow false leadership to remain in power, both leaders and
people will be cast down into destruction. God sends judgment on whole nations for
leadership errors.
We are to refuse to follow leaders who fleece the sheep. “Beloved, follow not that
which is evil… ” (3Jn 11).
c. Jesus Established Qualifications. Jesus established the qualifications for
church leadership when He said, “But he that is a hireling, and not the shepherd, whose
own the sheep are not, sees the wolf coming, and leaves the sheep, and flees: and the wolf
catches them, and scatters the sheep. The hireling flees, because he is a hireling, and
cares not for the sheep” (John 10:12,13).
What does the hireling care for? The hire (the money)! That’s his only motivation,
just what he can get out of it. He doesn’t care for the sheep. As far as he is concerned,
they are just “dumb sheep” to be taken advantage of. That’s the attitude of the hireling.
The true shepherd cares for the sheep, is willing to lay his life down for their
protection and go hungry, if necessary, to see that the sheep are fed. He never makes a
decision on the basis of how much is in it for him, how much the salary is or how big the
title may be.
This doesn’t mean that the true and faithful shepherd has no right to receive
financial support. The Scripture uses an allegory to teach us our responsibility to give
financial support to true shepherds. “Do not muzzle the ox that treads out the corn. ” As
oxen work at the treadmill, the Bible gives them the right to eat some of the corn they are
treading out.
By this. God teaches us that church leaders must be cared for financially.
However, if an ox is eating everything he treads out, muzzling him or getting another ox
might be the farmer’s only alternative. The ox must tread out more than he consumes or
the corn grower will go out of business.
Mkenyamkenya says
I disagree. All these teachings of giving, offering and sacrifices came before Jesus was crucified on the cross. One can help the needy but I believe it should not be, to receive favors from God. A harambee for the congregations benefit is acceptable, but sadaka, offerings, sacrifices and tithe, which were primarily given for Gods favor and Atonement are no more. Unless maybe we still don’t believe in Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice.
Anonymous says
