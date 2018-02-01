”Kenya Has Two Choices: Be Democratic Or Benevolent Dictatorship” Lawyer Kipkorir

Kenya Has Two Choices: Be Democratic, And Truly Democratic, Or Benevolent Dictatorship & A True Benevolent Dictatorship

With population of about 47m growing nearly 4% p.a., and a Kiosk-size GDP Of us$71B growing at less than 4.5 % p.a., Kenya will never be an industrialized Country in one million years.

With our systemic corruption and negative and entrenched ethnicity, we are doomed to be a failed State. We only need to look at Somalia, DR Congo, Sierra Leone and Central African Republic, to see where we are headed. But we can change.

Kenya can’t want to be a democracy when it is not. In true democracy, Judiciary is truly independent, the media is never interfered with and divergence Of political opinion is normal. In Africa, the only true democracy is South Africa. There, its Judiciary has global reputation. There, the Police will never shoot demonstrators. There, Jacob Zuma can be abused everyday in and out of Parliament by Julius Malema, and no one gets arrested. And now, the inquiry into State Capture by Gupta Brothers, is only going to entrench democracy in South Africa. No wonder, South Africa is Africa’s only advanced economy. To call yourself a democracy like North Korea and you aren’t is living in Alice Wonderland.

Alternative to true democracy is Benevolent Dictatorship. South Korea became industrialized under Dictator Gen. Park Chung-hee; Malaysia industrialized under Dictator Mahathir Mohamad; Singapore did it under Dictator Lee Kuan Yew; in Thailand under successive Dictator Generals from Luang Phibulsongkram to Prayuth Chan-ocha and in Turkey, Dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan took Turkey from 3rd World to 1st World in the twinkling Of an eye. Benevolent Dictatorship is very different from Kleptocratic Dictatorship.

In Benevolent Dictatorship, the leader works for the Country and never enriches himself or his family. Benevolent Dictators leave no road, airport or University with their name. Benevolent Dictators develop the whole country with no discrimination and negative ethnicity is deliberately eradicated. In Singapore, all the racial communities, have equal opportunities in education, housing and employment; a tribe can’t exceed its population ratio. In Africa, the only Benevolent Dictator is Paul Kagame. In less than fifteen years from now, Rwanda will be the second richest country in Africa.

Back to Kenya: It can give us true democracy as in South Africa, Denmark, Germany and England; or give us Benevolent Dictatorship as in Turkey, Rwanda and Thailand. Either option will do for Kenya. Kenya is at the precipice. Some may bury their heads in the sand. Some may lie to the President. But truth like the moon and the sun cannot be buried. Uhuru Kenyatta has two choices I have given above. Our current situation isn’t one of them. History will remember.