Kenya Oil Wells in Somali may have been sold by Jubilee high command now faking anger?

By Onyinkwa O via FB

Is it really beyond Mr. Kenyatta to have been involved in the auctioning off of our territorial resources, and then turning around to feign ignorance, shed crocodile tears, froth in the mouth and ‘cut diplomatic ties’ to hoodwink the gullible public? Would oil and gas blocks in a disputed territory be auctioned off that easily without the knowledge or consent of the two parties to the dispute? Didn’t the buyers ‘do a search’ at the UN’s lands ministry?

Haven’t the mountain mafia behind Mr. Kenyatta’s presidency been a disgrace in a similar situation ~ Migingo ~ before, when they handed Kenyan territory to Uganda to ‘punish’ and spite ‘those stubborn Luos’? Haven’t they auctioned us off to the Chinese? Have our national interests ever superseded their private personal interests? Weren’t shadowy ‘Ugandan’ businesses given a free pass to flood our local market with Brazilian sugar in exchange for Brookside Dairies being afforded a free pass into the Ugandan milk market?

What has changed to make us buy that narrative that Kenya was totally clueless about the auction until it was long concluded? Wasn’t Ruto in London on February 7th when the underhand deal was sealed? Isn’t this a rather suspicious coincidence worth taking note of? We must not board this one!

Meanwhile Mr Nyabuto says:

We couldn’t protect Migingo,we couldn’t even do anything after TZ butchered our cows and chickens , we can’t even sack a corrupt civil servant , how can we now even protect what is under sea? How do we even know who is better in Geometry?coz this isnt normal border dispute with Somali, rather ”which direction is the line supposed to face’? Wale mathematicians,who has drawn the correct angle??