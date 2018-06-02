Kenya Needs Justice, Good Governance And Prosperity For All, RailauHURU #HandshakeUnity Is Selfish Crap Politics

By Empraim Njega

Who said Kenya needs unity? That is simplistic thinking.

Kenya needs justice. Kenya needs good governance. Kenya needs prosperity for all not millions for a few people.

These are the things that will unite Kenyans sustainably. The rest is selfish crap politics.

It is nonsense for two individuals to play god and claim that they can destroy and create peace at will. Kenyans can’t be held hostage in the name of peace.

When we are ready to do justice to all and to be fair to everyone then we can expect peace everywhere.

Unity and peace mean nothing to those starving and suffering because the economy has been mismanaged. 55 years after independence our prospects have never been dimmer.

Unity among overfed leaders can’t deliver peace to hungry citizens. It is as has been said before better to die on our feet than to live on our knees.