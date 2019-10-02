Kenya is a shithole country, should be sold off to the highest bidder

Via George Morara!

Hello shithole countrymen and women!

How does a ferry that transfers 400 people every hour not have basic safety and emergency arrangements? How does a city the size of Mombasa not have a functioning Coastguard within metres of any ferry line? How can a family drown right in front of 200+ people and none has the skills to jump into the water to save lives? Why is there no bridge between Likoni and the Island barely half a kilometre’s distance 800 years after the city was founded? And who are the idiots running our country? What lessons do we learn from our accidents? And why don’t we hold our leaders responsible for such needless deaths?!

What a failed state! I am so angry!

KENYANS until the day you will be angry enough to want change, you will continue to bury your healthy family members for reason of negligence and apathy.

Let me just warn my friends who may wish to visit my country. Beautiful land, plenty to see and eat but at your own risk:

Your bag is likely to be lost by the National airline.

You are likely to be robbed on your way from the airport

You will be stuck in traffic for hours to cover 5 miles to your hotel and witness several accidents happen if not involved in one.

The police may demand a bribe for driving legally if you are involved in an accident and the insurance will not pay it doesn’t matter if you had comprehensive cover. Not being at fault is not good enough and you may be considered weird to argue. You will have to accept absurdity, count your loss and carry on the journey. All you need actually is a running engine and turning wheels.

Someone may snatch your phone in traffic

The cashier may withhold your change or shortchange you. Goods once sold are not refundable. Faulty or substandard.

Water and honey or even bottled soda in the supermarket likely to be fake.

If there’s a fire right outside the fire station none of the firefighters will be trained to operate the engine.

If you land in hospital you pray you are not in a comma because that’s certified mortuary condition or be misdiagnosed so the doctor’s friend who owns a chemist near the hospital selling government medicine can cash in.

Basically sleeping in your house, traveling anywhere, eating or drinking anything or trying to access basic services in the country is a hazard.

And don’t trust anyone telling you they will “help” you! They mean fleece you. Not the police, nor the lawyer nor the doctor nor pastor nor even relatives living there! Be particularly careful about the doctors and pastors and everyone else.

It’s not just the lack of leadership but a collective stupid mentality.

Welcome to KENYA 2019! To survive try to be as cunning and as stupid as everyone else. Walk in Nairobi like you live there. And always wear a T-shirt with the words “I love Karate” written in BOLD both in front and rear side.

And to everyone who smiles and says “jambo” to you, hold on to your belongings, smile back and reply “punda wewe!” It means have a pleasant day!