Why KCPE Top Queen Goldalyn Kakuya Can Address Leading Professors And Researchers

By Gab Oguda

I am not saying Goldalyn Kakuya is Malala Yousafzai, but you all need to read widely sometimes. Malala received the Nobel Peace Prize at 17 years. She was still in High School then, and she was lecturing people with PhDs and they had no problem with it.

Bwana, an academic certificate is just a piece of paper, some of us have never used our papers to get a job since we were born, most organizations don’t ask about them these days when recruiting staff. If you think a Class 8 leaver cannot lecture you because you have a PhD, then I am sorry you are living in the Cro-Magnon times and you need to peel that skin or remain intellectually extinct.

I am sorry to tell you this, but you cannot put a good (wo)man down. Not even the Taliban were able to put Malala down with their guns, and you wont do so for Goldalyn, either. Imagine Malala just enrolled for her BA degree this August 2017, wewe na hiyo PhD yako not even the squirrel who gnaws at my grandmother’s cassava down in the village knows your name.

Haters gonna hate. Potatoes gonna potate.