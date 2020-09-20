Kalonzo Musyoka seems to have learned a thing or two from Raila, he is totally transformed

By Onyango Ochieng’ Jnr via FB

I always appreciate people, especially when I see those I hardly support, like, or agree with make a tactical score.

To borrow the words of philosopher Plato:

“We can easily FORGIVE a child who is afraid of the DARK; the real tragedy of life is when MEN are AFRAID of LIGHT”

Today, it’s my turn to salute Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. He has confirmed, practically, that henceforth; he is neither afraid of LIGHT nor is he a political tragedian.

WIPER is rebranding, they are dropping this name of a broken motor vehicle part. They are discarding those sickening colors, the bogus motto, and the insanely annoying umbrella symbol.

They are undergoing a 360-degree extreme makeover.

The sleepy, daffy and sedated air of stupor which pervaded the party throughout its existence is being rudely shaken off. The newfound freneticism alone will inject optimism for the future.

21st of this month, they should be having a rally in Mombasa. They even intend to open an office in KENOL, Muranga.

I have a dream, that one day we will have2, 3 or 4 or even 5 very very very strong political parties with institutions, vibrancy, and national outlook and network.

Congratulations WIPER party.

Congratulations Kalonzo.