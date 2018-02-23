With Kalonzo Blowing Hot And Cold ODM Should Have Punched Wiper Party Off PSC Seat

By Michael Okoth

But ODM is also not serious with its political games.Or perhaps some clowns within ODM are still dreaming that NASA still exists and/or should be preserved . NASA is a dead political outfit that was buried on the 30th of January. The earlier this fact is confronted the better.

With Wiper having colluded with Jubilee in open daylight and ran away with the PSC slot,ODM simply needed to strip Wiper of the Senate Minority Whip position and give it to George Khaniri, and resubmit the names of Aisha Jumwa and Gladys Wanga to the PSC instead of sacrificing the latter to let Jubilee have its way.

You can never force things that cannot work to work. These are some of the reasons why Miguna Miguna should be allowed to play a central role this side going forward.

Hapana bembeleza punda kwa mteremko…….

However my friend Osugo Moseti thinks Hon Khaniri will also soon coil to ANC now that the PSC matter is settled. The Wiper MP Hon Ben Momanyi will be a candidate for Nyamira governor in 2022, he may actually cross over to ODM but then his competition is Hon Timothy Bosire who is currently the ODM National treasurer…..