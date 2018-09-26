Kalenjins Blame DP Ruto For Rigging Out Governor Ruto In Bomet, Now Kipsigis Suffering in Mau Tribal Clashes

By Kip A

If there’s one thing that the ongoing ethnic flare ups have taught us is that the people erred in replacing Isaac Ruto with Joyce Laboso particularly as far as local politics is concerned.

As a politician, Laboso is finding Ruto’s shoes too big to fill; the Kipsigis community are crying out for a leader. A voice.

They feel like they are on their own especially with emergence of tough talking Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina who- in my opinion- is the at the centre of the ongoing ‘clashes’ in Mau

Ole Kina appears to be having the blessings of the local provincial administration otherwise he’d be in custody now, clearly the government is with Ole Kina

Politically Ole Kina needs a checkmate from the Kipsigis. He needs to be tamed, the late Kipkalaya Kones would turn in his grave seeing Kipsigis being harassed from Narok to Njoro.



Mau doesn’t belong to the Maasai community neither doesn’t belong to the Kalenjin. It is a national resource.

By letting Ole Kina take a lead in the ongoing conservation efforts look like its us versus them which is wrong and must be condemned with the strongest terms possible.