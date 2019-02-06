Kalenjin leaders move to attack Governor Joho will backfire on DP Ruto, loads evil will exposed

By Jerome Ogola
Those who live in glasses houses are always advised not throw any stones. At this particular moment, DP’s candidature is riding on a glass wagon
His foot soldiers ought to be very tactical not to engage projectiles which could be returned to them, with catastrophic consequences
The Ruto/Joho brawl may turn uglier than anticipated by the players
Both are in the race for presidency, in 2022. However, in terms of investment for this venture, Ruto is more prepared for the poll than Joho
Whereas Joho is waiting for a signal from his party boss, to confirm his candidature, Ruto has hit the road running and will contest regardles of what his party boss thinks, or even run against his candidate of choice, if that will not be him
Going by that illustration, Ruto is far ahead in this race, compared to Joho and in such circumstances, the leader should focus in completing the journey, than insisting on alteractuons with those far behind them
A saying attributed to former UK premier, Winston Churchill advises that someome on a journey, must concentrate. They must not to throw stones at every dog barking at them, because this will prevent them from achieving their destination
This alludes to the fact that every journey has dogs though it shouldn’t imply Joho is a dog, because compared to the two, Joho could make a better president
The reason the DPs men shouldn’t fire back at Joho is that as much as both politicians have their closest full of skeletons, that of the DP is more overflowing and in an event that both are fully exposed, it will be more injurious to him that it wuod be Joho
Just like a night runner, who while jogging in his birthday suit discovers a thief he knows breaking into a home, in the middle of the night, the unwritten law is that each party keeps it a secret, because both are on the wrong side of the morals
Even here in Soy, those who meet in the adjacent bushes, never reveal to anyone because there are three major reasons people venture into the bush, to smoke bangi, to empty their bowels and to engineer someone horizontally and all are things everyone would love hidden
Those who meet in the bushes have an unwritten agreement, cover me, as I cover you and in this spirit the thief should cover the drug dealer, vice versa
Now that Joho has gone to court, Sang and accomplices will be forced to provide evidence, which in essence will be a scrutiny of Joho’s integrity, to expose that which he has always swept beneath the carpet and when Sang and team will go to court, Ruto will be figuratively frogmarched for a date with the cross in Golgotha and this scrutiny may be too expensive
The war isn’t good for both of them, but it is good for Kenya as it illuminates the dark sides of both men
Coming at a time when the mountain has made it’s mind not to “rudisha mkono”, and are communicating their decision in installments, such a dossier will come in handy as excuse to diassosiate
The war isn’t good for both of them, but it is good for Kenya as it illuminates the dark sides of both men would like to hide from the public
That’s my unsolicited advise to team tangatanga!!
Comments
eddy mackondijo says
joho tosha 2022na raila amwache aende
Anonymous says
let these two people (WSR and JOHO) come clear on their political issues. At the coast majority of the votes especially in Mombasa county, 40 per cent of the votes are in the hands of the up country people. The issue DRUG business, lets leave this issue to the hands of the inter pol. The truth of the matter is that coast youths are in a big mess as most Swahili youths are totally drug addicts.
Anonymous says
They killed Saitoti /Ojode /They Killed Nkaissery /They sunked Drug Ship in the Idian Ocean to hide drug evidence / They repatriated Akasha Brothers to USA under FBI/DEA arrest orders and now they are protecting Joho the Druc Baron & Kingpin Thinking They gonna silence the truth .Tell them their days in freedom are numbered .Walanguzi Wachenzi.
Anonymous says
The dp has chosen to start unnecessary wars to his own determined ,with sir David mutathe on the other hand decemating what he refers to as the most corrupt rat man empire …Joho the sultan is most welcomed to join the quest to dismantle this quire individual …