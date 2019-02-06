Kalenjin leaders move to attack Governor Joho will backfire on DP Ruto, loads evil will exposed

By Jerome Ogola

Those who live in glasses houses are always advised not throw any stones. At this particular moment, DP’s candidature is riding on a glass wagon

His foot soldiers ought to be very tactical not to engage projectiles which could be returned to them, with catastrophic consequences

The Ruto/Joho brawl may turn uglier than anticipated by the players

Both are in the race for presidency, in 2022. However, in terms of investment for this venture, Ruto is more prepared for the poll than Joho

Whereas Joho is waiting for a signal from his party boss, to confirm his candidature, Ruto has hit the road running and will contest regardles of what his party boss thinks, or even run against his candidate of choice, if that will not be him

Going by that illustration, Ruto is far ahead in this race, compared to Joho and in such circumstances, the leader should focus in completing the journey, than insisting on alteractuons with those far behind them

A saying attributed to former UK premier, Winston Churchill advises that someome on a journey, must concentrate. They must not to throw stones at every dog barking at them, because this will prevent them from achieving their destination

This alludes to the fact that every journey has dogs though it shouldn’t imply Joho is a dog, because compared to the two, Joho could make a better president

The reason the DPs men shouldn’t fire back at Joho is that as much as both politicians have their closest full of skeletons, that of the DP is more overflowing and in an event that both are fully exposed, it will be more injurious to him that it wuod be Joho

Just like a night runner, who while jogging in his birthday suit discovers a thief he knows breaking into a home, in the middle of the night, the unwritten law is that each party keeps it a secret, because both are on the wrong side of the morals

Even here in Soy, those who meet in the adjacent bushes, never reveal to anyone because there are three major reasons people venture into the bush, to smoke bangi, to empty their bowels and to engineer someone horizontally and all are things everyone would love hidden

Those who meet in the bushes have an unwritten agreement, cover me, as I cover you and in this spirit the thief should cover the drug dealer, vice versa

Now that Joho has gone to court, Sang and accomplices will be forced to provide evidence, which in essence will be a scrutiny of Joho’s integrity, to expose that which he has always swept beneath the carpet and when Sang and team will go to court, Ruto will be figuratively frogmarched for a date with the cross in Golgotha and this scrutiny may be too expensive

The war isn’t good for both of them, but it is good for Kenya as it illuminates the dark sides of both men

Coming at a time when the mountain has made it’s mind not to “rudisha mkono”, and are communicating their decision in installments, such a dossier will come in handy as excuse to diassosiate

That’s my unsolicited advise to team tangatanga!!