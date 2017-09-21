Did Justice Njoki Ndung’u Lie? Not Possible To Read And Verify 11,000 Forms 34As In Less Than 20 Days

NJOKI THE QUACK?
Justice Njoki Ndung’u wrote 440 pages of dissent. She read it in full for 4-hours.
The other judges in the interest of time summarized their judgement.
Njoki Ndung’u claimed that she checked/verified the 11,000 missing IEBC forms & personally analyzed them (as she reports on pages 278-403 of her judgement doc). 11,000 forms? If we give her say 2 mins to analyze one form, 11,000 x 2 mins=22,000÷60 =366hrs. Assuming she worked 16hr days, that means 22 days for perusal only.
Fact: It was not humanely possible for her to cross-check the forms PERSONALLY and at the same time write the judgement.
@MigunaMiguna
Mr. @UKenyatta was a party to the petition & didn’t seek the opening of ballot boxes. Njoki Ndung’u is RELITIGATING the case.
As far as Justice Njoki Ndung’u is concerned the @IEBCKenya must obey the Maina Kiai decision but are free to defy the #SupremeCourt orders.
NJOKI: Ignore fraud, illegalities, alterations, fake forms, illegal use of
@Chebukati ‘s password & 3.5M missing votes. Open the ballot boxes
NJOKI: Ignore fraud, illegalities, alterations, fake forms, illegal use of
@Chebukati ‘s password & 3.5M missing votes. Open the ballot boxes
#SupremeRuling
Who wrote the judgement?
Meanwhile Joseph Austeen Says there is a plan B for Uhuru Jubilee to get back to Parliament:
JUBILEE’S PLAN “B” BACK TO POWER PLAN:
1. Inflict fear on the Supreme Court Of Kenya; hereinafter SCOK.
2. Cause confusion, suspicion, confrontation, isolation and mistrust among the SCOK judges.
3. Identify, target and scathingly hunt down just 2 unfriendly judges (so as not to interfere with the constitutional requirement that demands a Bench Quorum of minimum 7 judges) who value their integrity, reputation & image and will rather resign than to watch their integrity clouded with doubts. Soft targets being; (a) DCJ Philomena Muilu by virtue of being DCJ so as to create room for ‘modo wa nyumba’ and the young Isaac Lenaola.
4. Paint those ‘unfriendly’ judges black so as to dent their image, reputation, integrity and impartiality by fabricating wild claims against them.
5. Coerce those ‘uncooperative’ judges into perceived voluntary resignation by casting doubt on their suitability, validity and tenability since they will rather die than to live and watch their reputation soiled.
6. Re-rig the repeat polls and compel NASA to petition results in the supreme court and with already 2 Mr. clean conscious driven judges out of the way, they will have a whole day for honeymoon.
7. With only 5 judges left on the bench of which 3 (Njoki Ndung’u, Jacktone Boma Ojwang’ and Ibrahim obviously favoring them while Smokin Wanjala serves as swing ‘vote’), their re-election will be upheld and uhuru sworn in 7 days thereafter.
8. Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u being the only female judge on the bench, make her designate DCJ.
9. Arm-twist Maraga by dangling a carrot and stick on his face as you threaten him with a possible replacement by JB Ojwang’ then push him to swear in Uhuru, should he refuse, then the designate DCJ comes in handy to conform the process with the legal requirements.
10. Upon his refusal, REVISIT the SCOK and use one stone to kill two birds; make Jacktone Boma Ojwang’ the CJ, so as to appear non tribal by having appointed a Luo as a CJ, of course some silly luos will jump to the road to celebrate. This will see the luos from central differ with those from southern as the southern will be defending and celebrating their son’s achievement while the central ones will be bitter defending their son Raila and treating Ojwang as a traitor. End result, Luos will instead of speaking in one voice, will be busy amending the rift created.
Comments
Analyst J says
I’ll motive dat deserves no space in a Democratic country like Kenya
ni mimi says
Ndung’u hasomi bible. She calls good bad and bad good. Dunia imeisha. But may God give her the good and clean spirit that He gave Maraga.
Anonymous says
Re visit no. 10. Luos are not that stupid my dear
martin omondi says
Njoki ndung’u should be the CJ
american ninja says
this lady lied under oath period she ignored expert findings, atested
Mose says
Judiciary awesome!
Two more to go. Who is next Wanabunge? Or your name will appear as a footnote
sam says
wa nani ……..hata hapaswi kuwa judge……..she does not fear God
american ninja says
affidavits , the two judges belong to jail or otherwise the lynch mob may become more handy .joki is a miserable muratina drunkard unfit for office n worst of all super corrupt . vile creature.inhuman bitch.
Anonymous says
Yes she did as a quack judge in the highest office to be passing baseless ruling that don’t hold any merit.
She share the mind set with all the mt Kenya folks and the dp: whom can differentiate between a legal currency and a fake one: to these zombies anything wrong is right.
A problem of zombie IQs don’t even understand the basic things between right and wrong cose they’ve grown up doing wrong to the extent they’ve legalised wrong things.
drinks men says
this two crack heads must be showed no mercy ,they have eroded intelligence .they are cock suckers their evil deeds must be denounced vehemently ,their corrupt nature must be thoroughly probed n prosecuted ,they lack any seance of morality ,.abominable creatures thieves.
FM says
Revisit no 10,by the time Ouko died Moi appointed Chunga to be chief justice and odinga family bought spectrum from the government-psychological agenda to silence luo people unrest,njoki’s village boyfriend plainly underestimated the bravery of Maraga,it is backfiring,the worst mistake mount Kenya thieves did,he knew the chief justice will be subjected to their command the trait this acting security possesses and obeys with much respect,an important post which have costed nkaissery’s life,he was eliminated for efficiency in protecting stolen kenyan votes.
Kipyegon says
That lady did the job that the four judges refused to did. The forms NASA used as evidence were not the ones iebc had used!! The 4 refused to cross-check the forms simply because they already had their political stand and most likely had been bribed. What had the judges discussed when they secretly contacted orengo? The good thing is that jubilee is still ruling and it’s not about to hand over power to a minority party!!!
Kisinga kivyu says
Yesterday maranga said that the judges will do their mandate with no fear of the power from either executive or Parliament,so my brother from another mother those are illusions ad are not applicable in an elite state like kenya remember not al jubilee mps can support uhuru in such a silly idea.
Anonymous says
Chunga was a CJ no Luo celebrated so Ojwan’g even if given the CJ will amount to nothing
Anonymous says
she conducted an analysis of the 291 Forms 34B — 290 constituencies and one from the diaspora — and the disputed Forms 34A and noted they were okay. propaganda pelekeni bondo