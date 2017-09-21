Did Justice Njoki Ndung’u Lie? Not Possible To Read And Verify 11,000 Forms 34As In Less Than 20 Days

NJOKI THE QUACK?

Justice Njoki Ndung’u wrote 440 pages of dissent. She read it in full for 4-hours.

The other judges in the interest of time summarized their judgement.

Njoki Ndung’u claimed that she checked/verified the 11,000 missing IEBC forms & personally analyzed them (as she reports on pages 278-403 of her judgement doc). 11,000 forms? If we give her say 2 mins to analyze one form, 11,000 x 2 mins=22,000÷60 =366hrs. Assuming she worked 16hr days, that means 22 days for perusal only. Fact: It was not humanely possible for her to cross-check the forms PERSONALLY and at the same time write the judgement. @MigunaMiguna Mr. @UKenyatta was a party to the petition & didn’t seek the opening of ballot boxes. Njoki Ndung’u is RELITIGATING the case. As far as Justice Njoki Ndung’u is concerned the @IEBCKenya must obey the Maina Kiai decision but are free to defy the #SupremeCourt orders. NJOKI: Ignore fraud, illegalities, alterations, fake forms, illegal use of

@Chebukati ‘s password & 3.5M missing votes. Open the ballot boxes NJOKI: Ignore fraud, illegalities, alterations, fake forms, illegal use of

Who wrote the judgement? Meanwhile Joseph Austeen Says there is a plan B for Uhuru Jubilee to get back to Parliament:

JUBILEE’S PLAN “B” BACK TO POWER PLAN:

1. Inflict fear on the Supreme Court Of Kenya; hereinafter SCOK.

2. Cause confusion, suspicion, confrontation, isolation and mistrust among the SCOK judges.