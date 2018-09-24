Junior Member Of Kikuyu Council Of Elders Apologize To Raila For Voting Uhuruto Along Tribal Lines

Dear Raila Odinga ,engima,jakom,leader and unappreciated prophet am ashamed mentioning your name…

My people and I want just to apologize for opposing you and not believing everything you told us.

You are clearly that man who sees far while under a tree than a boy on top.

You warned us about many things, but we could hear nothing.We just wanted to take you; the Kimundu home since our job was to make sure you will never ever be president

Personally I spent over 2yrs opposing anything you said..Even when you said dereva mulevi we castigated you even when it was too clear..

We woke up twice and made sure you went back to Bondo .

We should have listened to whatever you warned us against but again who listens to “Kîmūndū ” ?

Elections time came and we did out part…You somehow believed you won but from the happenings Thursday I also believe you could have won unless THEY OPEN THE SERVERS (I know we objected this too but let them open the server)

When you realised we dont listen and we had sent you home you had to agree to the handshake …

Any human would do that anyway, the stomach must have something anyway.Eat Baba,its our Tax kula

In our village they say “Mūrega akîrwo ndaregaga akîhetwo” I can’t translate that

From me and my unborn kids ,apologies for calling u names and blashing off anything you said

We just believed the rich kid’s intention was only lead us,But again we know who rules the nation. We are with fake uthamaki that has used us for over 50 years.

We will pambana na hali yetu and say bora uhai

When u said these things we hated u not that you are quiet we can’t even afford to hate you

We kula Baba,kula hadi share yetu

Signed

*Thuraku*