Jubilee’s Attack on Raila’s Age & Health Forget Rumors of Uhuru’s Lifestyle.

(Some People Die at 25; Others Aren’t Buried Until They Are 75 – Benjamin Franklin)

Let me cut to the chase and get straight to the point.

At 72 years old, Raila Odinga is three years older than Hillary Rodham Clinton who was 69 years old when she run/lost one of the most vicious races (for president) in US history. She lost the Electoral College vote but won the popular vote – by over 3million votes. And intellectually, she run rings around Donald Trump in the debates.

Raila is one year older than said Donald Trump; a Jubilee favorite and given the latter’s performance since he took office, >65% of American voters have an overwhelming sense of buyer’s remorse. DJT also favors fast food while RAO has a penchant for “fis” and ugali – the latter if Mama Ida can find unga.

Uhuru Kenyatta is 55 years old; the same age as former POTUS Barack Obama.

Let that sink in for a minute: Uhuru Kenyatta is the same age as Barack Obama!

If you don’t believe me, do a multiple search on the internet.

Full Disclosure: I have not seen the medical report for either candidate so I cannot comment on their health.

However, since Jubilants get off playing the ageism game, let me counter that with the lifestyle game. And since the ageism game is based on rumors and innuendos, let me also base the lifestyle game on rumors and innuendos.

And on a side note, the two individuals (along with their American counterparts) have access to the best medical treatment money can buy.

Do Jubilants really want to go down this rat hole; the rat hole that draws conclusions based on the lifestyle choices – as evidenced by the physical appearance – of Uhuru Kenyatta?

Really?

For someone who is supposed to be 55years old, UMK looks like he is 70years old and God only knows the condition of his liver, kidneys, lungs and arteries look like – the latter given his stated penchant for eating meat!

And please don’t get me started on his teeth. I am not a doctor/dentist but serious health issues arise from suspect dental/oral hygiene.

And his eyes? Come on now. One word: Visine – if that would even work.

I won’t even touch on rumors about the guy’s liver given his alleged love affair with soda – of the distilled variety.

So people, let’s cut the bull and focus on the issues and/or strategies relevant to the race for the presidency.

Let’s talk about availability of unga and collapsing billion-shilling bridges. Maybe have a public hearing about Afya House and armored vehicles that cannot stop bullets!

Let’s leave the rumors and innuendos regarding the candidates’ health – physical and mental – to their respective doctors and psychiatrist.

As has been amply demonstrated this last week, when it is one’s time to go……it does not matter how old, young, rich or poor one is.

And in the end, we all go – period!

