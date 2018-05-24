Jubilee Supporters Ashamed Of Uhuru; Record High Corruption, Kalenjin Maize Farmers SCREWED Again!

By Akoth Akoth

The beauty of rock bottom! More than once, I have hit the rock bottom! Even almost slipped into clinical depression at some point. God Himself saved me! The last general elections was another rock bottom moment for me individually. The stolen victory, the deaths: only this time, I felt a sense of collective loss and the ‘depression’ was sort of cascaded among my lot, making it easier to handle. We surmounted it… together we walked on beaten and expecting of nothing but tough times.

Fate had proven what our nemesis had always thrown at us – that indeed we were children of a lesser god. And our Lil ‘god’ seemed to say we belonged with him and so we needed to fasten our belts as tough times awaited us! And tighten belts we did! We hardened our core awaiting the promised thud! Our more ‘favoured’ colleagues, the winners sang on…”ndani! ndani….ndaaani”! while their more spiritual mates were in frenzy with the “si ushawi! ni maobi” ballard!

Then came the thud! One blow after another! Legislators doubling their allowances, NYS, KPC theft, name it! they stole it! We, of the fastened belts were ready for worse! We expected 40pc PAYE taxation on our side of the world to cover for our colleagus’10pc!

The beauty of rock bottom! The only choice you got…. is up! Well, there is no up yet… but there is room right here at station Rock bottom! Here you yell, but nobody cares! They steal from you and sing “ni maobi” and you dance to the tune! Karibuni Rock bottom! Take the front line! We were here first and so the warmer corners are taken! Heck we even have Wi-Fi and blankets in our corners.

Karibuni Sana Sana! It is your turn to scream…and whine, and be called losers for stuff you know belong to you! It is your turn to mourn Chris Msando and baby Pendo! As you fidget, harden your core – we offer to train you…as you do so!

Lastly, if you choose to take it to the streets, find yourselves an old 70 year old effigy: baptize him Raila and let him lead you! Teargas got nothing on him! He is old and useless! Best of luck, haswa pale University way. Look after yourselves, the streets can be rough! …and when you bury your youth, tutashona vitenge and be in attendance! Karibuni Rock bottom! It is pretty here, isn’t it!