WHY Jubilee Nominations for Nairobi Governor is A SOURCE of SERIOUS HEADACHE for Uhuru. WHAT Really HAPPENED to Mike Sonko of 2013?

The three obsevations below captures the exact feeling in Statehouse, just what happened to Mike Sonko? he won Jubilee nominations BUT the numbers dont add up. What exactly is happening? This is a source of Uhuru’s headache ahead of eviction from Statehouse come August 8th.

By G Opiyo

Hon Ferdinard Waititu gets 360,000 votes in Kiambu county with fewer registered voters than Nairobi. Hon Lee Kinyanjui garned more than 350,000 votes in Nakuru, H.E Mwangi Wa Iria got +200,000 votes in much smaller Murang’a County. Ms Waiguru gets 130,000+ votes in much smaller Kirinyaga.

Then the ” massively ” popular Sonko gets 130,000 votes- even after having lots of votes from fellows who would vote Kidero in August.

Where are the earthshaking numbers? Sonko of 2013 will never ever happen again. That is the hard cold fact. He is overrated. Over hyped.

Courtesy: Gordon Opiyo(Pulled down)

By Arap D

An interesting observation.

Sakaja, surprisingly, gets more votes than Sonko at the Jubilee nominations.

And in a county of 1.5 Million Kenyans, Sonko could only garner 138K in a highly publicized nomination exercise. Sakaja garnered 163K votes.

The Sonko “domination” is weakening. August 8th haitakuwa rahisi. For those who know.

Huu ndio ule mwaka.

By Mukurima Muriuki

In the 2013 General Election, 659,000 Nairobians voted for Uhuru Kenyatta to be president while Raila Odinga received backing from 691,000 watu wa Nai.

In the race for Governor, Evans Kidero received 692,000 votes to win the seat; meaning that 1,000 people who voted for Kidero did not endorse Agwambo.

In the Senate race, Mike Sonko received 814,000 votes; meaning that 155, 000 people rallied with Sonko, but did not vote for Uhuru! It gets interesting to note that the Cord Senate candidate , Margaret Wanjiru received 526,000 votes, meaning that 133 000 voters who backed Kidero or Raila chose to go against party line and vote for Sonko!

My thinking; an independent candidate will make the governor race very very interesting. This is the year a big majority will likely switch party allegiance and vote for non-allied candidate. As I have demonstrated, it has happened before.

