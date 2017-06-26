Kenya Today

…and Jubilee Manefesto Launch Looked like a FUNERAL, terrible colour mix and DP Ruto Extreme Lies akin of EULOGY!

I am not an expert in colors but when I saw the pictures of UhuRuto, they were looking like ghosts. I thought maybe, things will get brighter………. boy I was wrong.

From Pillar One to Pillar Three, total darkness and then something grey like they are hovering somewhere in the gate to purgatory.

It now makes sense the analogy that Jubilee were holding a funeral.

They were burying corruption, cronyism, tenderprenuership and thighprenuership, tribalism, joblessness, high cost of living.

Welcome NASA, the government of all people.

Meanwhile Odumbe Isaac adds:>>>

Reading the Jubilee manifesto is like watching the sequel to a very bad Chuck Norris movie. These guys must live on a parallel universe to not be able to read the tea leaves and understand the groundswell of discontent in Wanjikuland.

You can’t even build a 1.2 billion bridge – I’m still scratching my head as to how a bridge costs 1.2 billion – you have no business promising the marble-mouthed developments in your new manifesto. An incumbent government has no business promising new things when they can’t even show you how and where they delivered what they promised in the last 5 years. The one I like is when they promise yet again – Arap Kipindupindu promised on Feb 3rd 2013 – that no Kenyan will ever die of hunger or famine again. They should have just added – if we can’t get you bread, we’ll give you cake.

Speaking of which, if you can’t even build a bridge that you say costs 1.2 billion, how many more dodgy projects are out there waiting to collapse? David Maraga, watch out. Jubilee also launched you in Kisii. Being launched by these two chaps can be hazardous. Just ask the folks in Butalangi shaking their heads and saying “Vindu colapsanga”.

  9. The language used by the blogger is the language used by nasa leaders in their rallies. This is not the language of of pple who aspire for the highest office!

  12. kula nyama tukimeza mate alikuwa material ya bridge bridge yenyewe ikimeza mate hadi ikanguka ama Mr kipindupindu bridge ilipata kipindupindu and again C.E.C minister of health Nairobi county Mr muia u should have quarantined the hotel to avoid further spreading of cholera

  13. The bridge falls.the mgumo trees also falls.the whole nation has fallen flat.the next is the two retard babies misguiding every posibilies of our land to fall with a thard

  17. Free primary & Secondary was there in Jubilee 2013 Manifesto….I wonder that still it is getting relaunched….
    Laptops were shortchanged for tablets which up to date not gotten by all schools because not all school are connected with electricity yet Ruto boasts that Jubilee has all schools connected with power….
    They never spoke on corruption which is a MONSTER in Jubilee….
    They (Jubilee/Mailu) boast of improved Health and free Maternity when NURSES are on Strike up to now and patients are dying….
    Unga….à question they tried to evade but could not….

    Jubilee had coached supporters who were transported there given tshirts, caps and meals and fare to applaud aimlessly even when no unga Ruto staggering to answer that in 2015 there were 42bn bags…Instead of telling where they went bought guys are only clapping…..
    No jobs were created for youths, instead over 100 companies closed down and relocated to other states and people lost jobs…Nakumat has closed down many branches country wide is that job creation?
    They talk of having discovered youth employment is a problem and now they will give graduates internship vacancies from next year and pay them 12-15k what of those already finished colleges and universities during their reign where will they go?
    If they pay them 12-15k do they know know that the least paid public servant earns 12k? What have they done?

    All these were stage managed lies to Kenyans.

    Credit for Jubilee was only in HUDUMA Center and MINISTRY OF EDUCATION.

  19. I SERIOUSLY WONDER WHAT TYPE OF KENYANS ARE STILL OPENING THEIR MOUTHS TO SUPPORT JUBILEE? WHERE THEY LIVE? WHAT THEY DO? WHAT THEY EAT? AND ALL QUESTIONS THAT I CAN THINK OF? REALLY?

    • They are not Serikali saidia types like you, they do private bushes with passion, they no expect white collar jobs like you, they employ their Educated Brains in Providing Employment to themselves and others. They no live on Ugali alone, they eat Njahi, Nzuu, Mihogo and other Colorful food. Style up or Perish.

  21. I don’t expect any +ve comment from supporters of a bitter man who has never entered statehouse since 1997, Kenyans let’s give credit where is diserved. in five yrs time we av seen some impacts in our infrastructures esp those that have been to the city, let’s not say they av done nothing even if we like tinga so much. truth is that they av tried so much its only that u may be preffering another candidate.
    Be blessed fellow compatriots

    • I wonder why this corrupt leaders stealing on poor Kenya now coming with false promises after they have failed the country. their is nothing they have help Kenyan with,instead looting the country.

  22. when the four principals speak u see and feel bitterness.
    They are very bitter and jealous of ruto.
    ruto has become a billionaire like them but at avery younger age.

  25. Watu wa NASA pigia RAO kura August kwa wingi. And please protect our votes from these failures.
    Vijana hatuna kazi n.a. bado wanaendelea kutufanya wajinga with 1.3m jobs/year. Even kikuyus should wake up and give other tribes a chance

