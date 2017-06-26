…and Jubilee Manefesto Launch Looked like a FUNERAL, terrible colour mix and DP Ruto Extreme Lies akin of EULOGY!

I am not an expert in colors but when I saw the pictures of UhuRuto, they were looking like ghosts. I thought maybe, things will get brighter………. boy I was wrong.

From Pillar One to Pillar Three, total darkness and then something grey like they are hovering somewhere in the gate to purgatory.

It now makes sense the analogy that Jubilee were holding a funeral.

They were burying corruption, cronyism, tenderprenuership and thighprenuership, tribalism, joblessness, high cost of living.

Welcome NASA, the government of all people.

Meanwhile Odumbe Isaac adds:>>>

Reading the Jubilee manifesto is like watching the sequel to a very bad Chuck Norris movie. These guys must live on a parallel universe to not be able to read the tea leaves and understand the groundswell of discontent in Wanjikuland.

You can’t even build a 1.2 billion bridge – I’m still scratching my head as to how a bridge costs 1.2 billion – you have no business promising the marble-mouthed developments in your new manifesto. An incumbent government has no business promising new things when they can’t even show you how and where they delivered what they promised in the last 5 years. The one I like is when they promise yet again – Arap Kipindupindu promised on Feb 3rd 2013 – that no Kenyan will ever die of hunger or famine again. They should have just added – if we can’t get you bread, we’ll give you cake.

Speaking of which, if you can’t even build a bridge that you say costs 1.2 billion, how many more dodgy projects are out there waiting to collapse? David Maraga, watch out. Jubilee also launched you in Kisii. Being launched by these two chaps can be hazardous. Just ask the folks in Butalangi shaking their heads and saying “Vindu colapsanga”.

